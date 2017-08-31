FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
farrah abraham t.i. blake shelton Jacqueline Laurita Lil Scrappy kandi burruss gwen stefani mackenzie standifer amber portwood Derick Dillard Jasmine Washington Tamra Judge bernice burgos abby lee miller anderson cooper james packer rihanna angelina jolie justin bieber tameka cottle tamar braxton Keyshia Cole Cynthia Bailey
Home » Entertainment

Farrah Abraham And Her Estranged Mom Finally Reunite: ‘There Is Still Work To Be Done’

Nick Markus Posted On 08/31/2017
0
0


farah-abraham-mom-debraSource: eonline.com

According to new reports, Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham and her mom Debra Danielsen have finally reunited following months of feuding. Now, Danielsen revealed how the whole thing went.

Apparently, the mother and daughter saw each other on Debra’s mom’s 80th birthday, when the reality TV star took her daughter Sophia with and showed up at the celebration unexpectedly.

Debra hadn’t seen her daughter or granddaughter since June 1.

Danielsen explained that they talked about the good times in the past and it felt really good to spend time with her flesh and blood.

However, she admitted that they still have a lot of work to do in order to fix their relationship completely.

‘There is common ground to be found.  We have not found it yet. It is hurtful that we find ourselves in this situation. I am praying to God for reconciliation.’

As fans may remember, the explosive feud started after Debra’s engagement to Dr. David.

The mother now says that it is quite difficult bringing someone new into their lives and so, her engagement has been controversial.

But the good news is that Debra and Farrah are going to keep working on burying the hatchet in Italy, where they plan to go on a trip together.

Abraham has slammed the man her mother is to marry on a previous episode, accusing him of not making any efforts to bond with her or with daughter Sophia.

Farrah accused her mother of marrying a man who hates her and blamed her for their estrangement.

Advertisement

Do you believe the Teen Mom star and her mom will finally reconcile?

Post Views: 0

Read more about farrah abraham teen mom debra danielse

Advertisement

You may also like
Mackenzie Standifer Denies She And Ryan Edwards Have Split Following His Cheating Scandal
08/30/2017
Amber Portwood’s New Boyfriend Hit With Restraining Order For Stalking His Ex
08/30/2017
Kailyn Lowry Finally Shares Close-Up Picture Of Baby Lo’s Face
08/28/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


  • Follow Us

    Follow Us on Twitter Follow Us on Pinterest Follow Us on Google Plus Follow Us on Tumblr Our RSS Follow Us on Instagram
  • Advertisement

  • Recent Posts

  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement