Farrah Abraham And Her Estranged Mom Finally Reunite: ‘There Is Still Work To Be Done’

According to new reports, Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham and her mom Debra Danielsen have finally reunited following months of feuding. Now, Danielsen revealed how the whole thing went.

Apparently, the mother and daughter saw each other on Debra’s mom’s 80th birthday, when the reality TV star took her daughter Sophia with and showed up at the celebration unexpectedly.

Debra hadn’t seen her daughter or granddaughter since June 1.

Danielsen explained that they talked about the good times in the past and it felt really good to spend time with her flesh and blood.

However, she admitted that they still have a lot of work to do in order to fix their relationship completely.

‘There is common ground to be found. We have not found it yet. It is hurtful that we find ourselves in this situation. I am praying to God for reconciliation.’

As fans may remember, the explosive feud started after Debra’s engagement to Dr. David.

The mother now says that it is quite difficult bringing someone new into their lives and so, her engagement has been controversial.

But the good news is that Debra and Farrah are going to keep working on burying the hatchet in Italy, where they plan to go on a trip together.

Abraham has slammed the man her mother is to marry on a previous episode, accusing him of not making any efforts to bond with her or with daughter Sophia.

Farrah accused her mother of marrying a man who hates her and blamed her for their estrangement.

Do you believe the Teen Mom star and her mom will finally reconcile?