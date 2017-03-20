Fareed Zakaria Smashes Donald Trump On ‘CNN Tonight’ With Don Lemon: ‘He Has Succeeded By Bulls**tting’

Fareed Zakaria is no longer holding back when it comes to President Donald Trump.

The CNN journalist believes that Trump has built his entire career on faking things and winning the presidency was no different.

Zakaria, a 53-year-old father of three, made the shocking comments during an appearance on CNN Tonight with Don Lemon Friday night.

The remarks went viral because of Zakaria’s use of profanity, something that he is not known for in his commentaries.

The discussion was centered around Mr. Trump’s claims from earlier this month about former President Barack Obama illegally wiretapping the Trump Tower.

The 45th U.S. president offered no evidence to back up the claims and instead asked Congress to find the proof that he needs to confirm his beliefs.

Politicians from all sides came out to dismiss Trump on the matter, but he is still not backing down.

Moreover, FBI Director James Comey testified during a Monday House hearing that there is nothing out there that proves Trump was right regarding Obama’s alleged wiretapping.

All of this media frenzy has people like Zakaria losing their cool.

The critically-acclaimed foreign policy expert shared: “He [Trump] has spent his whole life bulls**tting. He has succeeded by bulls**tting. He has gotten the presidency by bulls**tting. It’s very hard to tell somebody at that point that bulls*** doesn’t work because look at results. Right?”

He also added: “But that’s what he does. He sees something [and] he doesn’t particularly care if it’s true or not. Just puts it out there and then he puts something else out.”

Zakaria used to advise Obama on foreign policy matters.