FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
eddie redmayne danny mcbride alex kurtzman rian johnson daisy ridley mark wahlberg chris hemsworth Kevin Spacey michelle williams Bette Midler dwayne johnson beyonce casey anthony harvey weinstein christoph waltz Zachary Levi Danny Glover clive barker hugh jackman star wars Michael Fassbender Jenny Slate margot robbie
Home » Movies

‘Fantastic Beasts’: Sequel Title And First Cast Photo Revealed!

Barry Rice Posted On 11/16/2017
0
0


Warner Bros. Pictures

Today, Warner Bros. Pictures is finally lifting the lid on the next chapter of the epic Harry Potter saga! At last, we no longer have to refer to the new film as Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2, as the official title has been announced as Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

In addition, the studio has released a first-look photo of the cast, including a number of new characters and returning favorites.

Making a return appearance from the first film are Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), Tina (Katherine Waterston), Queenie (Alison Sudol), Jacob (Dan Fogler) and Credence (Ezra Miller).

Johnny Depp is also present as Gellert Grindelwald, a role that he technically did play for a brief moment at the end of the first Fantastic Beasts.

We also get our first look at Jude Law as a young Albus Dumbledore, former friend of Grindelwald and future headmaster of Hogwarts School of Wizardry and Witchcraft.

Also in the photo are Callum Turner as Newt’s brother, Theseus Scamander, and his fiancee, Leta Lestrange (played by Zoë Kravitz in a role she was previously photographed for in the original film).

Rounding out the cast photo is actress Claudia Kim, playing an unnamed character who is described as a “Maledictus,” which is a curse that causes a person to turn into a beast.

Brontis Jodorowsky is also in the cast as Nicholas Flamel, the famed inventor of the philosopher’s stone, though he isn’t present in this first photo.

Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling returned to write the script for Crimes of Grindelwald, with director David Yates back behind the camera, as well.

Advertisement

Rowling has already begun work on the script for the third film while revealing the series is expected to comprise five films altogether. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will arrive in theaters on November 16, 2018.

Post Views: 0

Read more about eddie redmayne j.k. rowling johnny depp jude law fantastic beasts: the crimes of grindelwald harry potter

Advertisement

You may also like
‘Murder On The Orient Express’ With Johnny Depp, Daisy Ridley In Theaters This Weeked
11/10/2017
Johnny Depp Confesses That Dressing Up As Jack Sparrow And Going To Disneyland Was A Bad Idea
11/03/2017
Eddie Redmayne And His Wife Are Expecting Their Second Baby!
11/01/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *