‘Fantastic Beasts’: Sequel Title And First Cast Photo Revealed!

Today, Warner Bros. Pictures is finally lifting the lid on the next chapter of the epic Harry Potter saga! At last, we no longer have to refer to the new film as Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2, as the official title has been announced as Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

In addition, the studio has released a first-look photo of the cast, including a number of new characters and returning favorites.

Making a return appearance from the first film are Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), Tina (Katherine Waterston), Queenie (Alison Sudol), Jacob (Dan Fogler) and Credence (Ezra Miller).

Johnny Depp is also present as Gellert Grindelwald, a role that he technically did play for a brief moment at the end of the first Fantastic Beasts.

We also get our first look at Jude Law as a young Albus Dumbledore, former friend of Grindelwald and future headmaster of Hogwarts School of Wizardry and Witchcraft.

In one year, return to the Wizarding World with Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. #MagicInProgress #FantasticBeasts pic.twitter.com/8aWj8xhGj5 — Fantastic Beasts (@FantasticBeasts) November 16, 2017

Also in the photo are Callum Turner as Newt’s brother, Theseus Scamander, and his fiancee, Leta Lestrange (played by Zoë Kravitz in a role she was previously photographed for in the original film).

Rounding out the cast photo is actress Claudia Kim, playing an unnamed character who is described as a “Maledictus,” which is a curse that causes a person to turn into a beast.

Brontis Jodorowsky is also in the cast as Nicholas Flamel, the famed inventor of the philosopher’s stone, though he isn’t present in this first photo.

Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling returned to write the script for Crimes of Grindelwald, with director David Yates back behind the camera, as well.

Rowling has already begun work on the script for the third film while revealing the series is expected to comprise five films altogether. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will arrive in theaters on November 16, 2018.