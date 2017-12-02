Fans Urge Bravo To Cut Ties With ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder After Controversial Comments

Stassi Schroeder has always been one of the most opinionated stars of “Vanderpump Rules.” The 29-year-old continues to speak her mind even if it gets her in trouble. That quality that some people know and love has her in some extremely hot water that has already cost her three sponsorships.

On a now-deleted episode titled ‘Are We On A Male Witch Hunt’ for her “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast, Stassi addressed the state of Hollywood that was seemingly rocked by the shocking Harvey Weinstein sexual assault accusations.

The reality queen faced backlash when she allegedly said things like “no one could make me go down on someone,” “it is easy to say no,” and “it’s easy to not go to someone’s hotel room alone” after discussing the trending #metoo hashtag where men and women share their stories of being involved in sexual assault.

At first, Schroeder brushed off the backlash she received by posting a gif of herself to her Twitter. After the negative attention gained momentum, she posted a short apology to her social media.

Shortly after, three companies who sponsored the podcast pulled out and released statements that said they don’t agree with Stassi’s opinion at all.

With the heat clearly turned up, Schroeder put out a lengthier, more detailed apology that stated, in a nutshell, that she apologizes for some of the things she said but she still feels as though many of the women accusing people of sexual harassment are taking advantage of the movement which takes the attention away from the people who have actually been sexually assaulted.

Fans felt that the post was too little too late and that the host was still victim-blaming.

Some of the outraged people took to the official Bravo and “Vanderpump Rules” social media pages to urge them to cut ties with the star.

One fan wrote: “If Stassi isn’t fired then I refuse to watch this show!”

Another commented: “Bravo needs to finally get rid of the self-centered victim-blaming poor excuse for a feminist woman or they’re going to lose a lot of their fans!”

Do you think that the network should give Schroeder the boot?