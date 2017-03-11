Fans Slam “Ungrateful” Maddie Ziegler For Snubbing Dance Moms In Memoir!

Dance Moms fans have loved Maddie Ziegler while the dance prodigy appeared on the hit show but now she’s become one of the most hated contestants!

Sia’s dancer has been slammed by her followers after she snubbed dance teacher Abby Lee Miller in her memoir.

Although the 14 year old never actually mentioned Miller in The Maddie Diaries: A Memoir, it was pretty obvious that she kept on throwing shade, not only at the show but also at Miller.

After many publications released articles about the book, fans couldn’t help but react – and it was not good for Maddie!

“I actually can’t stand Maddie Ziegler anymore,” tweeted one user.

“All she’s done recently is throw shade Abby’s way, dissing her show and her choreography.”

“Why are you trashing Abby Lee Miller? She made you what you are now and you are being horrid to her,” another Dance Moms fan posted.

“Abby Lee Miller always put her before others and praises her, yet she failed to even get a mention in her book,” added another follower, while a fourth tweeted: “Question. Did you teach Maddie to step over the people who helped her along the way? Or was that her mom? #ungrateful.”

As Celebrity Insider readers already know, Maddie chose to praise her new mentor, Sia instead.

“Before I met [Sia], I would say yes to a lot of things I didn’t want to do,” Ziegler wrote in her memoir.

Maddie Ziegler left Dance Moms in season six and she did not hesitate to slam the show that made her famous, saying that it was too pressuring for her as a child.

“I was eight years old at the time, and there were cameramen following me around everywhere I went,” Maddie wrote.

“I just wanted to dance; I didn’t want all the drama.”

Have you picked a side in the Maddie – Miller drama?

