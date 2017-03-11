FREE NEWSLETTER
Fans Slam “Ungrateful” Maddie Ziegler For Snubbing Dance Moms In Memoir!

Nick Markus Posted On 03/11/2017
Dance Moms fans have loved Maddie Ziegler while the dance prodigy appeared on the hit show but now she’s become one of the most hated contestants!

Sia’s dancer has been slammed by her followers after she snubbed dance teacher Abby Lee Miller in her memoir.

Although the 14 year old never actually mentioned Miller in The Maddie Diaries: A Memoir, it was pretty obvious that she kept on throwing shade, not only at the show but also at Miller.

After many publications released articles about the book, fans couldn’t help but react – and it was not good for Maddie!

“I actually can’t stand Maddie Ziegler anymore,” tweeted one user.

“All she’s done recently is throw shade Abby’s way, dissing her show and her choreography.”

“Why are you trashing Abby Lee Miller? She made you what you are now and you are being horrid to her,” another Dance Moms fan posted.

“Abby Lee Miller always put her before others and praises her, yet she failed to even get a mention in her book,” added another follower, while a fourth tweeted: “Question. Did you teach Maddie to step over the people who helped her along the way? Or was that her mom? #ungrateful.”

As Celebrity Insider readers already know, Maddie chose to praise her new mentor, Sia instead.

“Before I met [Sia], I would say yes to a lot of things I didn’t want to do,” Ziegler wrote in her memoir.

Maddie Ziegler left Dance Moms in season six and she did not hesitate to slam the show that made her famous, saying that it was too pressuring for her as a child.

“I was eight years old at the time, and there were cameramen following me around everywhere I went,” Maddie wrote.

“I just wanted to dance; I didn’t want all the drama.”

Have you picked a side in the Maddie – Miller drama?

Tell us in the comment section below!

23 Comments

Sara
03/12/2017 at 6:34 am
Reply

First and foremost!!!!! This is a child, you people that are bashing her understand that? Or do you?
My guess is she didn’t have permission to put Abby in the book. With Abby money problems she probably would have sued. As is was said earlier reality TV IS NOT real. Even the news is scripted. If any of you watched the show you know Abby always said 2nd place is the first loser. So if you are a little girl and all you want to do is dance, you want to win. With Abby guidance and her OWN want and talent she won.
The beauty of living in the US is freedom of speech. It is her reality. She has lived it none of you. No one is making buy or read the book. As well as none of you really know what went on in her life this far. Just because you watched a show once a week, does not and expert make.
GROW UP AND LEAVE THE CHILD ALONE!!!!!


Chelsea
03/12/2017 at 4:55 am
Reply

Maddie has now confirmed that she in fact IS the the bratty, selfish little snot I always felt she was! She was always more than happy to steal awards away from Chloe that Chloe had clearly won – fair & square. Sore loser & massive cheater! Don’t come crying now! You were always spoiled & unfairly favoured! Newsflash to Maddie & family – NOBODY CARES! Enjoy your KARMA while the others you stepped on OUT-SHINE you!


Kimberly
03/12/2017 at 12:17 am
Reply

I have just lost all respect for this girl. What a shame.


Meemaw
03/11/2017 at 11:51 pm
Reply

Renee, who the hell cares about you being this little ingrate’s aunt? People know what they read and listen to interviews and such over years by this selfish CHILD! After years of getting experience with the one person who actually favored her over every other gifted child in her class, Maddie wants to pretend Abby is one of the worst monsters she’s been tormented by! You and your DUMB sister need to realize that had it not been for this woman, (Abby), your niece and sister would be nothing if it weren’t for the hard work and recognition/favoritism ABBY placed towards Maddie! You continue to use the excuse that all is “reality tv”, NOT!………YOUR NIECE’S AND SISTER’S heads need to come out if their rear ends and be a little more appreciative with the attention they were given!


Lulu
03/11/2017 at 10:16 pm
Reply

Seriously who cares about what anyone of you think. You’re not famous. Likely just jealous





