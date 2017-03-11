FREE NEWSLETTER
Fans Slam “Ungrateful” Maddie Ziegler For Snubbing Dance Moms In Memoir!

Nick Markus Posted On 03/11/2017
maddie zieglerSource: youtube.com

Dance Moms fans have loved Maddie Ziegler while the dance prodigy appeared on the hit show but now she’s become one of the most hated contestants!

Sia’s dancer has been slammed by her followers after she snubbed dance teacher Abby Lee Miller in her memoir.

Although the 14 year old never actually mentioned Miller in The Maddie Diaries: A Memoir, it was pretty obvious that she kept on throwing shade, not only at the show but also at Miller.

After many publications released articles about the book, fans couldn’t help but react – and it was not good for Maddie!

“I actually can’t stand Maddie Ziegler anymore,” tweeted one user.

“All she’s done recently is throw shade Abby’s way, dissing her show and her choreography.”

“Why are you trashing Abby Lee Miller? She made you what you are now and you are being horrid to her,” another Dance Moms fan posted.

“Abby Lee Miller always put her before others and praises her, yet she failed to even get a mention in her book,” added another follower, while a fourth tweeted: “Question. Did you teach Maddie to step over the people who helped her along the way? Or was that her mom? #ungrateful.”

As Celebrity Insider readers already know, Maddie chose to praise her new mentor, Sia instead.

“Before I met [Sia], I would say yes to a lot of things I didn’t want to do,” Ziegler wrote in her memoir.

Maddie Ziegler left Dance Moms in season six and she did not hesitate to slam the show that made her famous, saying that it was too pressuring for her as a child.

“I was eight years old at the time, and there were cameramen following me around everywhere I went,” Maddie wrote.

“I just wanted to dance; I didn’t want all the drama.”

Have you picked a side in the Maddie – Miller drama?

Tell us in the comment section below!

23 Comments

MZKITTY....
03/11/2017 at 9:08 pm
Reply

Maddie Z, I understand your little head has gotten Bigger but Sweetie at AT THE END OF THE DAY #LoudMouthAbby/ALDC made You and put You where You are #TODAY. Whatever differences your mom had with Abby, Sweetie just ALWAYS remember how You got Discovered. I WISH YOU WELL MADDIE, but don’t EVER! Speak nor Screw the Hand that has taken and got You to where You are TODAY… #GivePropsAndCreditWhereItsReallyDo #Abby/ALDC #BeVeryCarefulWhatYouSpeakOutYourMouth.. GOD BLESS YOU..


D. Martin
03/11/2017 at 3:47 pm
Reply

Wow-I thought the Aldc dancers considered Abby like family! When they were all greiving with Abby when she lost her precious mom, it appeared Abby loves these girls like if they were her own. It’s a SHAME how money can change a person’s character! Money isn’t everything, you can’t take it with you when your gone. (Maddie) Not a good example of character by stepping on the one person who without her-WHERE WOULD YOU BE? CANDY APPLES……


    Renee
    03/11/2017 at 6:39 pm
    Reply

    Hi first of all, Mrs Miller (Abby’s mother) was highly respected by all of the dancers of ALDC , and she was a completely different person than her daughter, Abby. How dare you say my niece is not a good example of character!! You have NO idea what the real story is regarding ALDC. Maddie wanted to dance! Neither she nor Kenzie were ever forced to dance. They BOTH chose to dance. If you want to pick on someone, pick on someone your own age (I’m only guessing YOU are an adult and not a child). Maddie is an amazing, kind, sweet, smart and extremely generous young woman. How would you like it if I spoke this way about someone in your family?

      Trixxi
      03/12/2017 at 6:02 am

      My kid would not be aloud to write a book like that at 14, and my kids have respect. Abby made this kid, we all saw her grow up on this show, and if it was that bad, why did her mom keep her there? Get over it, your “niece” is a punk.

P In SC
03/11/2017 at 3:27 pm
Reply

Abbey didn’t drive her to practice. Her mother did. Abbey didn’t decide to home school her so she could take more dance classes. Her mother did. When she was crying and stressed out did her mother take her home or out for some fun? Nope. If Maddie has anyone to blame it’s her mother.


    Renee
    03/11/2017 at 6:42 pm
    Reply

    Hi…again, it was Maddie who wanted to dance. It is and always was her passion. My sister NEVER forced her to dance. Do you even KNOW what “reality ” tv really is? No, I think you don’t know! It’s creative editing!! I’ve been on set and I KNOW the truth!! Please don’t pick on a child. Maddie is an amazing young woman with a big heart

Sandra
03/11/2017 at 2:51 pm
Reply

Hilarious she’s only 14 years old and writes a book about her life she probably doesn’t even remmber the first seven years of it to be able to write a book her mother should have stopped the publishing of such a ridiculous idea and should have never allowed her to snob Abby who made her the monster with the big head she has become Shame on you Melissa for allowing it is all the.Money worth this.internet bashing of your daughter


Andrea
03/11/2017 at 12:48 pm
Reply

There could have been a reason she didn’t mention Abby in her book. But, really, Maddie is beyond talented and under no circumstances would I dis her. She is doing ever part of her career right. More than could be said about her teacher. So I will continue to follow Maddie and her career.


    Queen bee
    03/11/2017 at 3:27 pm
    Reply

    Who would waste their time reading a 14 y/o biography anyway? I’ve never cared for this child and even less fir her attention seeking mother. If Maddie wants to blame anyone for the pressure placed on her as a 8 y/o then she needs to blame her fame seeking mother. If her mom had cared about anything but the money there wouldn’t have been cameras following her around.

    Renee
    03/11/2017 at 6:45 pm
    Reply

    Thank you, Andrea! Maddie really IS an amazing young woman and I know this because she is my niece. Have an amazing day! Xoxo

K. Sapp
03/11/2017 at 12:05 pm
Reply

1. You’re a teenager. You haven’t lived enough life to write a book.
2. As a teenager, you’re showing your true colors complaining about the cameramen following you around. If you want to be a well known person, cameras are part of the package.
3. You did things you really didn’t want to do? Yea…that’s called life.
4. Naming Abby or not naming Abby…that was someone’s decision. You have a gift for dancing. Abby nurtured your gift, and loved you very much. She’s not perfect….news flash…neither are you. Your head is growing faster than the rest of you. Slow down and Appreciate where you are.
Write another book in 20 years. Hopefully, you will have learned compassion, empathy and appreciation for those who helped you.


    Naj
    03/11/2017 at 3:32 pm
    Reply

    Huuuuuum Juilliard, Sia? Abby taught her to point her toes, and was hard on her for a once in a life time opportunity to get to Juilliard, not some faceless singer, who has no clue how hard Abby works, and how much BS she has to put up with. What a wicked and nasty teenager this girl has become. She, along, with her sorry opportunistic mother would be broke as hell, and unknown to anybody, had it not been for Abby. But, truth be told, the girl was not very nice to her peers even on the show, so glad she is gone.
    Nia may not be the most graceful dancer that we’d wish for, but she has more class and love for Abby than any of these girls. Why do I say that? Because, come hell or high water, Nia and Holly have not left Abby. Abby you put all of your eggs in the wrong basket, how dare this brat shade you and not give credit where credit is due. May she fade to black, like now!

      Renee
      03/11/2017 at 6:50 pm

      FYI reality tv is not real!! You make comments you don’t know the truth about

    Renee
    03/11/2017 at 6:48 pm
    Reply

    FYI Maddie DOES understand compassion, empathy and appreciation for everyone who has ever done anything for her. How do you know her so well…just curious

KPM
03/11/2017 at 11:52 am
Reply

Maddie is a product of Melissa who was the major suck up to Miller for her own personal gain. Maddie was a nice little girl until she was elevated above her team mates and made to feel as though she carried the team who were essentially her backing dancers. There were many instances caught on camera as to her dark side and condescending attitude even toward her own sister. She bonded well with Kendal whose own mother (Jill) is a mirror image of Melissa and If you watch Kendal’s attitude it’s not a million miles from Maddies. Miller and her imp Giana primed the explosive device that Maddie has become but Melissa pulled the trigger.


Linda
03/11/2017 at 11:48 am
Reply

Maddie is very young, I HOPE she grows up to realize that all that”point your toes” that she complains about was Abby teaching her techniques that have given her the opportunities that she has.

Maddie you should be grateful, and not push her under the bus. You, or your mom, chose to stay.


Dot in Va
03/11/2017 at 11:39 am
Reply

Spoiled brat with no appreciation for the one woman who gave her years of training, pushed her to be the best, and instilled the confidence in her to accomplish her dreams. But most of all, you could see that Abby truly loved her as if she were her own child, putting her before all the other girls. Maddie would NOT be famous if it wasn’t for Abbey Lee Miller. I just lost all respect for this kid!


Jan Oakes
03/11/2017 at 10:21 am
Reply

Regarding M. Z can I just set svengarli were the student becomes more famous than the teacher
Appreciate the who have given and of you do not agree show thanks for you life as it is now





