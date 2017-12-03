FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
Nick Carter bella hadid meghan markle khloe kardashian angelina jolie matt lauer kylie jenner t.i. birdman Ashanti justin bieber tom cruise kim kardashian kristen stewart britney spears kenya moore brad pitt Gabrielle Union stassi schroeder catelynn lowell nick viall Ariana Madix prince harry
Home » Entertainment

Fans Slam Khloe Kardashian For ‘Hiding’ The Pregnancy News & Not Sharing Any Full Sized Photos

Brandon Fitch Posted On 12/03/2017
2
1.4K Views
0


Fans Slam Khloe Kardashian For ‘Hiding’ The Pregnancy News & Not Sharing Any Full Sized PhotosSource: aol.com

Khloe Kardashian’s fans are getting really tired of waiting for her to announce her reported pregnancy. Her followers want to see her bump right now. Check out what they are saying.

 

Khloe is still keeping her reported pregnancy a secret, but her fans aren’t too thrilled about it!

Khloe has been busy posting tons of pics to her Instagram, but there’s just one problem: all the photos are hiding her bump.

Khloe’s recent photo posting spree caused angry fans to slam her and demand her to reveal whether or not she’s pregnant.

 

Hummmmmm… ice cream or fro yo? Yummm

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Some fans have simply confessed that they are saddened that she is choosing to hide her pregnancy.

Either way, it looks like her followers are not happy at all and feel they have patiently waited long enough.

Khloe and sister Kylie Jenner are both reportedly pregnant and due around the same time, but both of them didn’t confirm their pregnancies until now,

From cryptic social media posts to careful public appearances, they both have worked hard to hide their pregnancies, and both their fans are really upset.

 

We don’t know for sure if and when Khloe will share her happy life change.

Rumors say that it will happen in the finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Advertisement

With all the interest for Khloe and Kylie’s big news, that would surely get some high ratings, and some fans even think that this was the plan from the beginning. Most likely, only time will tell whether or not the two Kardashians are pregnant.

Post Views: 1,405

Read more about khloe kardashian kuwk the kardashians

Advertisement

You may also like
Kim Kardashian Tweets The Second Piece Of The Family’s Christmas Card, This Time Featuring North West!
12/02/2017
Kylie Jenner Wants Travis Scott To Move In With Her For The Baby
12/01/2017
Kim Kardashian Posts First Piece Of This Year’s Family Christmas Card, Featuring Adorable Son Saint West!
12/01/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
2 Comments

Erica Wynn
12/03/2017 at 8:26 am
Reply

It’s her body and blessed moment, guys. She will announce when the time is right. Please let this ultra beautiful girl continue to be happy with everything and everyone around her.


JP
12/03/2017 at 8:15 am
Reply

The fact she has fans is pathetic and says a lot about this country we live in…they need to get a life. They should know the Kardashian don’t give a sh!t about anyone but themselves.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *