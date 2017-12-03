Fans Slam Khloe Kardashian For ‘Hiding’ The Pregnancy News & Not Sharing Any Full Sized Photos

Khloe Kardashian’s fans are getting really tired of waiting for her to announce her reported pregnancy. Her followers want to see her bump right now. Check out what they are saying.

💎oh I am so in LOOOVE with anything that glitters!! Just dropped!!! @goodamerican crystal denim and bodysuits that are PERFECTION for holiday and New Years parties!! Shop new arrivals now on goodamerican.com #GoodSquad #GoodAmerican 💎 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 30, 2017 at 8:35am PST

Khloe is still keeping her reported pregnancy a secret, but her fans aren’t too thrilled about it!

Khloe has been busy posting tons of pics to her Instagram, but there’s just one problem: all the photos are hiding her bump.

Khloe’s recent photo posting spree caused angry fans to slam her and demand her to reveal whether or not she’s pregnant.

Hummmmmm… ice cream or fro yo? Yummm A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 30, 2017 at 1:22pm PST

Some fans have simply confessed that they are saddened that she is choosing to hide her pregnancy.

Either way, it looks like her followers are not happy at all and feel they have patiently waited long enough.

Khloe and sister Kylie Jenner are both reportedly pregnant and due around the same time, but both of them didn’t confirm their pregnancies until now,

From cryptic social media posts to careful public appearances, they both have worked hard to hide their pregnancies, and both their fans are really upset.

I just want to say how very sad it is that you girls have to hide such a joyful event such as pregnancy until it's announced on KUWTK in an attempt to boost ratings. You should be allowed proudly to show your baby bump. — Jill Lancaster (@grammeejill) December 1, 2017

We don’t know for sure if and when Khloe will share her happy life change.

Rumors say that it will happen in the finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Advertisement

With all the interest for Khloe and Kylie’s big news, that would surely get some high ratings, and some fans even think that this was the plan from the beginning. Most likely, only time will tell whether or not the two Kardashians are pregnant.