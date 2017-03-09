Fans Refused “Selfies” With Emma Watson

Best known for her role as “Hermione Granger” in the “Harry Potter” movies series, Emma Watson has decided firmly against taking pictures, or “selfies” with fans, but why?

According to an insider, Watson has stated she is simply tired of the public knowing “where I am, and who I’m with.” And, as technology continues to advance, it’s no wonder the damage and irritation a simple “Geo-tagging” can cause for Watson – if and when she takes a “selfie” with a fan.

In her experience, it’s been less than a matter of minutes before she’ll experience a flood of unwanted attention, fans, or even worse, paparazzi. So, hence the new “Watson Law” so to speak of limiting herself to photos she takes with fans now.

However, Watson has pointed out that she will not typically deny “a picture with a child,” or, anyone else she feels is genuine enough, and would not try to “exploit” such an opportunity.

On another note, she has agreed to and seems to take both joy and pride in spending time with fans where she can bond with them and offer answers to “any questions they have for me about the series.”

With Watson’s soon to be released “Live” version of “Beauty and the Beast” this upcoming March 17, her ratings and ‘fandom’ are only expected to increase.

With that in mind, in addition to the fact that Watson just wants to live a private life, she recognizes that she “can’t have it both ways.”

To this date, Watson has managed to keep her romantic life relatively private and in comparison to other Hollywood stars appears quite in-tune and avoided unwanted attention, conflict, or drama.

Emma Watson has gained popularity over the recent years for her star role in the movie “Noah” (2014), and for many, her unique role on “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” (2012). Fans and movie enthusiasts alike also enjoyed her in the hit movie “This is the End” (2013), filled with popular comedians like Seth Rogen (who also directed the film), Evan Goldberg, and actor James Franco.