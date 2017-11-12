Fans Of Sean Hannity Encourage The Boycotting Of Keurig After They Pull Ads From A Fox News Show

Fans of Fox News host, Sean Hannity, were not happy with the sponsors who said their ads would no longer make their appearance during the anchor’s television show. Three companies stated their intention to pull their marketing campaigns from the network following Sean’s comments about the alleged sexual misconduct scandal involving Alabama Senate candidate, Roy Moore.

In a report from the Washington Post, the publication reported Moore allegedly tried to pursue romantic relationships with teenagers when he was in his thirties.

Moore denied the allegations during an interview and Hannity suggested that he deserves to be considered innocent until the truth comes out in its entirety.

Subsequently, three sponsors including Realtor.com, Eloquii, and Keurig, all dropped their advertisements due to the comments.

The news didn’t go over well with any of Hannity’s viewers who started a new hashtag titled, #BoycottKeurig, to protest the company’s decision to retract their ads from his show.

During his monologue, Hannity said Moore should most definitely leave the race for the Senate if the allegations are valid, but he went on to question the claims made by the Post.

Four women revealed to the new organization that the politician made advances on them when they were teenagers. One woman said he made an advance toward her when she was just 14-years-old.

The girl, who was a minor at the time, gave him her phone number and they hung out not long after where he tried to seduce her. She went to his house the second time, and Moore attempted to seduce her again.

On Hannity’s radio show last week, Moore claimed that the allegations are both false and misleading. On Saturday, he once again claimed the accusations are a lie and questioned the timing of the release of such stories. As you may already know, many men have been accused of similar crimes lately including, most recently, Louis CK and Kevin Spacey.