Fans Of Kevin Hart’s Ex Wife Flock To Eniko Hart’s Instagram To Claim Karma: Will Pregnant Eniko Divorce Kevin?

Fans of Kevin Hart’s ex-wife, Torrei Hart, have turned their attention to Eniko Parrish-Hart’s Instagram to tell her that she’s getting her “just desserts.” There’s one thing that the commentators seem to agree with: How you get him is how you keep him.

Recently, Eniko Parrish-Hart got in a spat with Kevin’s baby mama about a post that she uploaded to social media claiming that she and Kevin have been together eight years. When people were quick to point out that Kevin has only been a single man for six, things took an ugly turn.

The pregnant model clap back by stating: “Their marriage was broken way before I came in the picture.. They were separated living in separate homes. I was never a secret.”

She went on to accuse Torrei of playing the victim and not owning up to her wrongdoings. When Torrei caught wind of the comments she responded short and sweet by stating: “We have made successful strides to become a loving co parenting family, but you have now left it open for my character to be questioned. You, Kevin, and I know the truth.” Torrei later went on to tell TMZ that numbers don’t lie.

Now that Kevin is involved in a federal case including extortion of an alleged sex tape with another woman, many seem to think that Eniko is receiving karma for getting involved with a married man.

The question that remains is: Will Eniko divorce her cheating husband? It may not be as simple of a “yes” as you think.

Eniko and Kevin have their very first child on the way. The couple also just celebrated their anniversary.

Much of Parrish’s life revolves around her husband and his massive career. Being pregnant, the model feels as vulnerable as ever, causing her not to make any extreme decisions such as divorce.

Do you think the couple will split?