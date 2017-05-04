Fans of a Galaxy Far, Far, Away! Here Are Some Ideas On How To Celebrate Star Wars Day

Star Wars Day is here again, so “May the 4th” be with you, all!

The Star Wars Celebration convention from last month was the one and only destination for all fans who were able to make it to Orlando.

May the 4th is the day for every Star Wars lover of the planet, so all you lovers of Jedi, the Resistance, the Skywalkers, the Hutts, Boba Fett, Gamorrean guards, Maz Kanata, General Grievous, Rancor Keeper, and Snap Wexley unite for the greatest celebrations of all!

Here’s what you can do to celebrate such an amazing day:

You can watch the movies all over again. Can you believe that there are some people who’ve never even seen Star Wars? We thought so. Buckle up and watch all eight movies.

The rest of the nerds can also revisit the episodes on digital platforms, Blu-rays, and DVDs.

You can also binge out on lots of Star Wars animations.

Got some blue milk? Luke Skywalker’s Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru had blue milk on their breakfast table back on Tattoine, remember?

You can also enjoy these recipes as StarWars.com has to offer a full section of food-related fun.

Read more adventures of Han, Luke and Leia. If the new Star Wars trilogy wasn’t exciting enough for you, maybe you’ll find the recent comic books more appealing.

They show some pretty cool stories that haven’t yet been seen in the movies.

Buy something nerdy and fun. Lots of Start Wars merch is now at discount, so it’s time to go out there and get your hands on some Lego.

Circle September 1 on your calendar. This is the day when all the new action figures, Lego sets, and more toys will be arriving for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. All related places will have their merch on sale at 12:01 a.m.

But until then, Happy May the 4th!