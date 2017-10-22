Fans Grope Harry Styles On Stage While Others Condemn Sexual Assault

A fan during a Harry Styles performance reportedly grabbed the singer’s crotch while he played a show at the Hollywood Bowl on last night, Saturday, October 21st. Since then, Twitter and social media exploded with users claiming sexual assault against the fan of the former One Directioner.

Individuals during the concert captured the incident in question on camera, and during the video, Styles appeared to be bothered by the groping and swiped the individual’s hand away before continuing his performance.

Despite the social media outrage, Harry, himself, did not comment on the altercation as of yet. A fan speaking to Yahoo News UK claimed that it appeared to be evident that Harry felt disturbed by the incident because he avoided that part of the stage for the remainder of his performance.

Not long after, a hashtag on Twitter became popular on the social media platform titled, #Respect Harry. Additionally, a fan wrote on the platform, “If you grab someone’s d*ck without their consent, it’s sexual assault.”

The person continued, “you must be disgusting if you think him kneeling in front of you calls for that.” Another fan wrote that he/she was in “tears” due to the incident because Harry does so much to promote a “safe space” for everyone.

Advertisement

This event comes after the New Yorker and the New York Times published two different exposé’s detailing thirty years of egregious conduct facilitated by disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein. Since then, Harvey submitted himself to a treatment facility to deal with “sex addiction,” and his wife, Georgina Chapman, left him after over a decade of marriage. Additionally, more women claimed that another Hollywood executive, James Toback harassed over thirty women over the span of his career.