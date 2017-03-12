FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
blake shelton brad pitt christina el moussa donald trump george michael gwen stefani meghan markle megyn kelly michael strahan robin roberts tamron hall
Home » Trending

Fans Go Crazy Over Maddie Ziegler’s First Boyfriend! See The Pictures Of The Couple!

Nick Markus Posted On 03/12/2017
0
330 Views
0


maddie ziegler boyfriendSource: mtv.com.au

Maddie Ziegler has grown up in the spotlight and although she always impresses with her amazing dancing skills, Sia’s dancer has recently been making headlines for other reasons!

Advertisement

Fans are freaking out over the fact that 14 year old Maddie may have made her first boyfriend!

Oh my! They grow up so fast!

Recently, the girl posted a picture on her personal Instagram with a cute boy and she can be seen sitting on his lap!

She captioned the photo: “missing you ❤.”

How Cute!

To make things even more obvious, the boy in the picture also posted the same shot of them on his own social media platform and captioned it: “Miss my girl ❤.”

Miss my girl ❤

A post shared by Jack Kelly (@jjack.kelly) on

They must be dating! There’s no doubt about that!

Anyway, whether they are a couple or not, the two teens looked very comfortable and happy around each other.

Young love is beautiful!

Now, Maddie’s fans are very curious to find out who the boyfriend is but unfortunately he is still a mystery.

Aside from the fact that his name is Jack Kelly there is not much information on him for the time being.

Furthermore, the happy couple reportedly met in January when Maddie was on tour in Australia – Jack’s home country. It makes sense that they miss each other – they are in a long distance relationship!

Aww, poor babies!

However, this picture is not the first one they posted of them together on social media.

Almost two months ago Jack posted their first selfie together only to then post another one that showed him kissing Maddie’s head lovingly!

💜

A post shared by Jack Kelly (@jjack.kelly) on

See you soon 💜

A post shared by Jack Kelly (@jjack.kelly) on

Followers on Instagram have already established their couple name is ‘Jaddie.’

Advertisement

Despite the fact that everybody is excited to congratulate Maddie on her first relationship she may not want to go public just yet considering they are not only super young but they also live far from each other.

Post Views: 330


Read more about maddie ziegler

You may also like
Maddie Ziegler and ‘Stranger Things’ Star Millie Bobby Brown Are BFFs!
03/12/2017
Maddie Ziegler Explains Why She Wrote A Memoir At Only 14!
03/12/2017
Sia Came To Her Rescue, Claims Maddie Ziegler Amid Feud With Abby Lee Miller
03/11/2017
Read Next
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *