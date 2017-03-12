Fans Go Crazy Over Maddie Ziegler’s First Boyfriend! See The Pictures Of The Couple!

Maddie Ziegler has grown up in the spotlight and although she always impresses with her amazing dancing skills, Sia’s dancer has recently been making headlines for other reasons!

Fans are freaking out over the fact that 14 year old Maddie may have made her first boyfriend!

Oh my! They grow up so fast!

Recently, the girl posted a picture on her personal Instagram with a cute boy and she can be seen sitting on his lap!

She captioned the photo: “missing you ❤.”

How Cute!

To make things even more obvious, the boy in the picture also posted the same shot of them on his own social media platform and captioned it: “Miss my girl ❤.”

Miss my girl ❤ A post shared by Jack Kelly (@jjack.kelly) on Mar 10, 2017 at 4:20am PST

They must be dating! There’s no doubt about that!

Anyway, whether they are a couple or not, the two teens looked very comfortable and happy around each other.

Young love is beautiful!

Now, Maddie’s fans are very curious to find out who the boyfriend is but unfortunately he is still a mystery.

Aside from the fact that his name is Jack Kelly there is not much information on him for the time being.

Furthermore, the happy couple reportedly met in January when Maddie was on tour in Australia – Jack’s home country. It makes sense that they miss each other – they are in a long distance relationship!

Aww, poor babies!

However, this picture is not the first one they posted of them together on social media.

Almost two months ago Jack posted their first selfie together only to then post another one that showed him kissing Maddie’s head lovingly!

💜 A post shared by Jack Kelly (@jjack.kelly) on Jan 18, 2017 at 5:12am PST

See you soon 💜 A post shared by Jack Kelly (@jjack.kelly) on Jan 19, 2017 at 5:12pm PST

Followers on Instagram have already established their couple name is ‘Jaddie.’

Despite the fact that everybody is excited to congratulate Maddie on her first relationship she may not want to go public just yet considering they are not only super young but they also live far from each other.