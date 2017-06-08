Fans Go Crazy After Britney Spears’ No-Autotune “Toxic” Is Leaked

Hit us, Britney, one more time! An Autotune-free version of the singer’s 2004 single, Toxic, appeared on YouTube on June 5 and fans have lost their minds.

The raw version of the song was received with incredible good feedback and positive comments are all over Twitter. Many fans praised “Toxic” without Autotune and one even said that he will listen to this version until eternity, while another wrote that this song changed his entire life.

Toxic appears on Spears’ fourth studio album In The Zone, being released in 2004, and it brought Britney a best dance recording Grammy in 2005. But let’s see how this ‘pure’ version of Toxic sounds…

The star may not agree with us, but the leak of the song on the Internet is the best thing it happened to her career lately. Because it was received well, fans may forget about her lip-syncing during a tour show in Tokyo, Japan on 4 June.

In a video footage from the concert, you can see the 35-years old star pulling the microphone away from her mouth while performing “I’m A Slave 4 U,” with her vocals still being heard.

But Britney is well-known for her playback “abilities”! Back in 2016, Spears allegedly have…well, mimicked at the MTV VMAs while performing Make Me and then she was put to the corner for lip-syncing during her Carpool Karaoke segment with James Corden.

In 2014, the singer’s manager admitted that Britney does not always sing live, stating that is impossible, considering the fact that she puts on quite a show every time, dancing for 90 minutes straight.

Sure, an amazing performance is attached to a good show, but we bet people come to hear her sing, not doing dance moves with Sam Asghari.