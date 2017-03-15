Fans Doubt Bachelor Nick Viall And Vanessa Grimaldi Are A Good Match!

Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi have already made their first appearance as a couple on After the Last Rose but fans of The Bachelor doubt that the new couple is going to last.

Advertisement

Not only did they seem awkward to the audience but Grimaldi already complaining about their relationship issues made everybody think the two are not right for each other.

During After the Last Rose, Vanessa admitted that their relationship has been “hard.”

“I love him, we love each other, but there are days that have been difficult,” she started.

“There have been moments when I wanted him to be a little more empathetic toward my feelings. So we’ve had our challenges with that, but at the end of the day, we both love each other. We want to make this work.”

Furthermore, Viall seemed to agree that it’s been pretty “difficult.”

“We’ve had our struggles, but we’re good communicators and we talk,” the former Bachelor stated optimistically.

“But we do try to be that team. I think we’re still looking forward to having that first normal moment.”

When asked about marriage, Grimaldi answered: “Baby steps.”

It is no surprise that fans now doubt that the couple will ever walk down the aisle together.

“Nick and Vanessa seem to be talking a lot more about relationship struggles than couples usually do… not a good sign,” one fan tweeted.

“Why does this have ‘it’s not going well’ written all over it?” posted another.

“They are very unconvincing as a couple that is still together,” commented a third user while another seemed to agree: “They don’t seem that excited. It’s like they’re only doing this due to contractual obligation.”

Advertisement

“Not buying it… you guys look miserable!” another fan simply stated.