Home » Lifestyle

Fans Defend Prince William And Kate Middleton After Their Unborn Third Baby Is Branded A ‘Parasite’

Nick Markus Posted On 09/04/2017
prince william kate middlton third pregnancySource: eonline.com

While most people were happy for the royal couple, not everyone was so congratulatory and nice hearing about the pregnancy. Today it was announced that Prince William and Kate Middleton have a new baby on its way.

The Palace decided to made the announcement after Kate missed an appointment because of her Hyperemesis Gravidarum – a more severe type of morning sickness that she dealt with through her other two pregnancies as well.

Among the congratulatory messages that followed, there were some nasty ones as well.

Haters took to social media to call the unborn baby a ‘parasite’ who will never have to work a day in their lives, living off of poor taxpayers.

‘Oh good grief another parasite on benefits/ More drain on Tax Payers money/Bunch of freeloaders/ What is wrong with us? We prop up the wealthy while they get wealthier and we get poorer. We’ve been conned,’ are some of the comments people wrote following the announcement.

But while so many people were upset at the prospect of being robbed by the royal family of their hard earned money, many more seemed genuinely happy for them.

One commenter thought the haters should cut the royal couple some slack and accept the pregnancy news as a positive happening amid all of the terrorism and destruction that has been occurring in the world lately.

Others just said that the royals make the country proud and are also good parents.

What do you think about the pregnancy news?

kate middleton prince william royal family

