Fans Blame Jennifer Lawrence For Anna Faris And Chris Pratt Split

Is it true? Jennifer Lawrence has found herself at the center of the controversy surrounding Chris Pratt’s and Anna Faris’ split after eight years of being married. As CI readers know, they confirmed their separation on Facebook on Sunday.

Nevertheless, Jennifer finds herself being targeted by social media users who hold her responsible for Chris and Anna’s romance-demise.

One person wrote, “I can’t believe Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are splitting up this is all Jennifer Lawrence’s fault.”

Despite there being no hint Jennifer was the one who caused their separation, another user added, “Jennifer Lawrence broke up Chris Pratt’s marriage lol.”

Another Twitter user jokingly remarked, “Watch Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence be a thing now.”

#jenniferlawrence A post shared by Jennifer Lawrence (@jenniferlawrencepx) on Aug 2, 2017 at 12:43am PDT

Other fans were quick to point out the seemingly awkward exchange at the premiere of Passengers in December of 2016, where Anna and Jennifer hugged while rumors swirled Chris had committed infidelity with the 26-year-old Silver Linings Playbook star.

Even though all three parties vehemently denied the rumors, speculation persisted.

However, fans have always wondered if something had happened between the two co-stars while on set.

Anna and Chris have talked about the rumors in the past, with Anna, specifically, noting the troubles that come with being a celebrity couple.

It’s true, though, that sometimes changing circumstances bring changing relationships, so Chris’ newfound mega-success could be a factor.

Pratt is currently one of the most in-demand actors in Hollywood at the moment, and his roles are becoming increasingly varied and lucrative for film studios.

Advertisement

As for how they announced their split, the couple let the world know of their separation on Facebook Sunday night, writing, “Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed.” Despite their divorce, their two sons are their priority and will do their absolute best to ensure a healthy co-parenting situation for their children.