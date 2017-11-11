Fans Are Certain They Just Saw Khloe Kardashian’s Baby Bump

Khloe Kardashian is rumored to be pregnant and fans are now convinced they’ve witnessed a baby bump. While sister Kim Kardashian-West confirmed that she and Kanye are having a baby via surrogate, rumors have dodged Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian for several months that they are both pregnant. Neither has confirmed or denied the rumors leaving the public to wonder and look for clues. Many fans think they have found proof that Khloe Kardashian is pregnant based on a photo the reality television star uploaded to Instagram Friday.

Khloe is a pro at keeping her fans in the dark and like her sister Kylie, she’s been photographed wearing baggy sweatshirts and loose fitting clothes. This marks the first time that fans were able to get a good look at her stomach as the picture she shared revealed the lower portion of her belly.

Khloe wore a burgundy colored, velour sweatsuit and body suit as she’s promoting the newest items form her Good American collection. You can see the photo below.

It might be due to Khloe’s position but as he leaned forward in the outfit, it seemed to reveal a bit of a round belly. The photo caused an Internet frenzy and the picture has gone viral.

Many people are commenting on social media that the photo is the closest thing to confirmation of a pregnancy there’s been to date.

You guys are going to love our new @goodamerican velour sweats and velvet bodysuits!! You can mix and match colors (I'm obsessed with the burgundy!!) or team a bodysuit with matching sweats for a super cute look. These are SO comfy for the holidays. Available now on GoodAmerican.com A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 10, 2017 at 6:08am PST

Some people are expressing tiredness over the pregnancy drama. It’s been quite a while since rumors first hit the Internet that Khloe Kardashian was pregnant with Tristan Thompson’s baby. Khloe hasn’t addressed the rumor but diligent fans have noticed she’s no longer wearing the midriff-baring outfits she’s known for.

Since this would be Khloe Kardashian’s first pregnancy, she wouldn’t be expected to show quickly. After devoting herself to fitness and losing weight, Khloe became very proud of her physique and regularly showed off her stomach.

Another photo of Khloe was posted on the official Good American Instagram page and many responded that she looked pregnant in that picture as well.

What do you think? Do you think this is proof that Khloe Kardashian has a baby bump?

Are you tired of guessing? Do you think Khloe Kardashian should make a statement either confirming or denying the pregnancy rumors?