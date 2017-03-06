Fan Louis Tomlinson “Socked” In The Face Threatens to Sue!

After reports revealed that One Direction member Louis Tomlinson attacked a photographer who was taking pictures of him at the airport, a new alleged victim of his aggression stepped forward recently!

Advertisement

As fans may already know, the brawl ensued after Tomlinson asked the paparazzo, Karl Larssen to stop taking photos of him and his girlfriend, Eleanor Calder while they were both at LAX on Friday night.

Larssen stated that the boy band member “lunged for the camera.” Furthermore, he also explained that the star “lifted my leg and then he hit me and I hit my own head.

“I was disoriented and I heard everyone screaming,” he continued.

At the same time, his girlfriend was also involved in a physical fight with an alleged female fan who was filming the brawl between Tomlinson and the photographer. The singer rushed to his girl’s side when he noticed the conflict.

The 22 year old girl said about Calder: “She pulled my phone, we started fighting,” adding that she was just a fan and that’s why she was filming. “The guy just grabbed me and threw me to the floor and socked me and that’s it,” she added, stunned.

“Yeah I’m going to press charges,” she concluded.

According to an eyewitness, the woman Tomlinson hit ended up with a cut above her eye and was visibly shaken by the whole incident by the time the cops arrived.

“The whole thing was chaos, and Louis was aggressive and swearing,” one source stated.

Around 11:45 PM, Tomlinson was arrested for his aggressive behavior and taken to the Los Angeles Police station. After paying his $20,000 bail he was released at 1:45 AM.

Advertisement

The performer’s appearance in court is set on March 29, and he faces up to 6 months in prison.