Famous Fitness Blogger Rebecca Burger Killed By Exploding Whipped Cream Can

A fashion blogger and fitness model, Rebecca Burger, 33, passed away on Sunday, June 18th, after a faulty can of whipped cream exploded and struck her so hard in the chest that she suffered cardiac arrest and died.

When firefighters and medical professionals arrived, they were able to temporarily revive her but she later passed away in the hospital.

On garde les bonnes habitudes même en vacances💪🏼_________ Full body workout ✅ + shaker post entraînement @womensbest.fr goût biscuit & crème😋 Tenue: @fableticseu A post shared by Rebecca Burger (@rebeccablikes) on May 20, 2017 at 8:31am PDT

Burger’s family took to Facebook to share the sad news with her 50,000 fans and during their sad post they labeled the death a “domestic accident.”

Woman’s Best – a wellness and health brand that used Burger as a model to promote their company – posted a tribute on Instagram to the deceased fitness guru.

They wrote, “we are sorry to announce the sad news of losing this beautiful soul. Our French athlete Rebecca Burger passed away. Rebecca was not only a great fitness figure but a generous and kind person to work with.”

The statement went on to say, “please pray for her soul to rest in peace and for her family to stay active. We will always be proud of you Rebecca.”

And how has the company responsible for manufacturing the product responded?

In an article written by USA Today, the creater of the product, Ard’time, claimed they withdrew the item in 2013 due to similar accidents.

The consumer magazine, 60 million, said two other people were hurt in 2014 because of faulty whipped cream canisters in France.

However, Burger’s death was the first one to be reported.

The company released a statement via USA Today saying, “unfortunately, there are still lots of siphons of all brands that remain potentially dangerous as times passes.” The authorities in France are still investigating the strange nature of her passing.