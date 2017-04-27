Famous Couples That Looked Amazing At the Met Gala

The Met Gala is one of the most expected events of the year. Its 2017 edition will take place on May 1st, and we can barely wait to see what famous couples are going to wear.

In the past years, some couples turned everyone’s heads, and one of them is Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. In 2015 she wore a gorgeous black dress and a wavy hairdo, to which she matched a red lipstick.

The supermodel was lovely holding her husband’s hand, and he surely didn’t disappoint by wearing a classy black suit. The famous singer declared his love for Chrissy in almost all of the songs he released since he met her, and the electricity between them is so high we can almost touch it.

George Clooney and his wife, Amal Clooney, are one of the hottest couples in Hollywood. In 2015 they got all the attention at the Gala. We were impressed by Kanye West and Kim Kardashian in 2016 and by Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis who looked stunning back in 2013.

Last year we saw Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik at one of the biggest events they attended together, and they wore matching metallic outfits. The model was one of the best-dressed women at the gala.

“Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons” is the theme of this year’s Met Gala event, and we cannot wait to see what these couples will wear next.