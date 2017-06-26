FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Family Reunited – The Carter Twins Are Finally Home!

Andy Cooper Posted On 06/26/2017
JAY-Z and BeyonceSource: IBTimes

Beyonce and Jay-Z brought their twins home! The two artists are now settled in at a sprawling Malibu rental home with the two little kids and daughter Blue Ivy, who is 5-years old.

The twins are in a rented 10-bed, 14-bath villa, that is fully furnished and costs $400,000 a month! A whopping sum that got all of us dizzy. It seems the couple’s plan is to stay at the estate through the summer while they look for a permanent residence in Los Angeles.

The R&B singer became pretty quiet after she gave birth, but she decided to speak out for the first time on Sunday, giving an acceptance speech for her BET Awards viewers’ choice award for Lemonade‘s “Sorry.”

Beyonce’s speech was delivered by the singer’s protégés Chloe x Halle and praised Black Entertainment Television network. She said that the whole project had been a journey of love, celebrating black culture, honoring the past, and approaching the present and the future with hope and resolve.

The 35-years old singer also wanted to thank her mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, for being her biggest teacher and consistent influence. She also thanked her entire family for the support and sent them her unconditional love.

Beyoncé’s father, Mathew Knowles, quickly let his feeling run free on the Internet after his daughter gave birth to twins. He confirmed the big news on Twitter, writing, “They’re here! #beyonce #twins #jayz #happybirthday” next to a snap of balloons signed, “Love, Granddad.”

Of course, Beyonce and Jay-Z were also eager to spread the news and share their happiness with their loved ones.

We wish the twins all the best and a very happy and healthy life!

