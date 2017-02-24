Family Of The Student Who Drowned In Demi Moore’s Pool Are Suing!

According to reports, Edenilson Steven Valle’s family has filed for a ‘wrongful death’ lawsuit against Demi Moore.

In case you are confused, Edenilson was a college student who in 2015 drowned in the actress’ pool while she was out of town.

Now, the parents of the late 21 year old Valle alleged that their son arrived at the party organized at Moore’s house and warned the other people present that he didn’t know how to swim.

As it turns out however, Moore has not been cited in the lawsuit that was directed towards the residency’s manager Lenny Hernandez.

Hernandez was the one who hosted the pool party in the absence of Demi Moore. Furthermore, Bessy Wong, business manager and a trustee of Moore’s Tree House Trust, was also named in the lawsuit as responsible for the tragedy.

“Lenny Hernandez knew there was drinking that night, and in fact she was serving alcohol at a party which was unsafe to host,” the court documents read.

Furthermore, the suing family claimed that the backyard was very poorly lit and many hazardous decorative rocks and other objects place in a very unsafe way.

According to police reports, the 21 year old Valle only disappeared for about 10 to 15 minutes from the main area of the party, only to be found by party-goers floating in Moore’s pool.

The emergency team at the scene pronounced him dead after trying to resuscitate him for 15 minutes. The autopsy concluded that Valle’s death was nothing more but a freak accident.

Moore, who was out of the country at the time said afterwards that her “heart goes out to this young man’s family and friends,” and offered to pay for the funeral.