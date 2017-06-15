‘Family Guy’ To Air Tribute To Adam West This Sunday

For most fans, actor Adam West will best be remembered for his title role in the campy 1960s Batman series. In recent years, though, he’s lent his voice to Mayor Adam West, a recurring character on the animated series Family Guy. This Sunday, the show will pay a special tribute to the actor, who passed away last week at the age of 88.

Family Guy is currently on summer hiatus, but FOX will re-air an episode from earlier this season that heavily featured Mayor West.

In “The Dating Game,” Peter and his friends lose an auction to Mayor West in a bid to take over an abandoned Medieval Castle restaurant.

Before the episode begins, a special tribute card will appear on screen honoring West’s life and contributions to the show.

There’s no word yet on how the show will handle West’s death going forward, but producers promise all will be revealed when Family Guy returns this fall.

Another tribute to West will take place tonight at Los Angeles City Hall, where Mayor Eric Garcetti will shine an actual “Bat Signal” over the city’s skyline.

Garcetti promises there will be special “Bat-guests” on hand and is encouraging fans to show up in costume when the spotlight is lit at 9:00 PM local time.

West will play his iconic Batman role one last time in the animated film Batman vs. Two-Face, set to be released later this year.

It’s a follow-up to 2016’s Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders, which reunited West with fellow co-stars Burt Ward and Julie Newmar.

Warner Bros. has confirmed that West completed his voice recordings for the new film, which features fellow 1960s TV star William Shatner in the role of Two-Face (a villain who was never actually seen in the original show).

Adam West may be gone, but his legacy will live forever. As long as fans can return to their favorite Batman and Family Guy episodes and watch the “Bright Knight” and Quohog’s eccentric mayor, West will continue to entertain for decades to come. FOX’s special Family Guy tribute will air this Sunday, June 18, at 8:30/7:30c.