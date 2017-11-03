‘Family Guy’ Clip Regarding Kevin Spacey As A Pedophile Resurfaces, What Does Seth Macfarlane Know?

A Family Guy clip from 2005, is getting renewed attention in light of the sexual assault allegations against Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey. In the clip, a naked Stewie is running through a store screaming the words, “Help, I’ve escaped from Kevin Spacey’s basement.” The video along with several other references Seth Macfarlane has made in the past about some of Hollywood’s open secrets are prompting controversial reactions.

Some have expressed dismay that Seth MacFarlane would joke about something as serious as pedophilia without doing anything to prevent it.

Others say that Seth MacFarlane was speaking out and using his art and platform in order to do so.

You can see the 2005 clip from Family Guy in the video player below.

While the debate regarding Seth MacFarlane’s failure to report Spacey to authorities continues, some are suggesting that people watch all Family Guy episodes to see what other jokes MacFarlane has made.

You can watch the full Family Guy episode in the fourth season.

MacFarlane has made other jokes that are drawing attention in light of the recent Hollywood sex scandals.

Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual harassment and abuse by nearly 100 women, was also the subject of one of MacFarlane’s jokes.

At the 2013 Oscar announcements, Seth MacFarlane joined Emma Stone in announcing the nominees. After announcing the nominees for best supporting actress, MacFarlane stated, “Congratulations, you five ladies no longer have to pretend to be attracted to Harvey Weinstein.”

You may watch that announcement in the video player below.

What many are also finding disturbing is that after the announcement was made, the audience broke into laughter. Some are suggesting that if Seth MacFarlane was truly upset or angered by Weinstein’s behavior he would have done more.

MacFarlane released a statement via Twitter that explained where the joke came from. He stated that his friend Jessica Barth was one of Weinstein’s victims. He stated the joke was not an attempt to be funny or humorous, but as a way of taking a strike at Weinstein.

What do you think of Seth MacFarlane’s choice to make the statement about Weinstein at the Oscar nominations and including something as serious as Kevin Spacey’s pedophilia allegations in his award-winning series Family Guy?

Advertisement

Should Seth MacFarlane have contacted authorities with any knowledge or information that he had? Do you feel that he handled it correctly?