Family Day! Jennifer Lopez Attends Game With Her And Alex Rodriguez’s Kids And Shows Off On Social Media!

Jennifer Lopez knows how to spend enjoyable family weekends like no other! Today, the 48-year-old star took her twins as well as her boyfriend’s children to the Mets vs. Dodgers game.

The sports event took place at City Field in Queens, and it is safe to say, Emme, Max, Ella, and Natasha had the time of their lives with Lopez.

Source: instagram.com

However, while the big family was watching the game and cheering on, one member was missing – Alex Rodriguez was actually covering the exciting game for Fox Sports.

As fans who follow the pair on their social media platforms may be aware, it is not an odd thing for them to share a lot of family moments.

Even today, Lopez took to Instagram to post a story of the fun day with the kids, saying: ‘So, here we are at Citi Field. We are having a family day with all the kiddies and grandma.’

Source: instagram.com

The multi-talented star also posted an adorable photo showing the kids cuddling Rodriguez, earlier this week.

It looks like Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are able to overcome any obstacle in their relationship and be happy in each other’s company.

In fact, the man was involved in a monster cheating scandal not too long ago, but despite that, his romance with Lopez is just getting stronger by the day.

Besides, all of these cute family moments with each other’s kids all over social media seem to suggest that they are ready for a bigger commitment very soon.

Getting the kids to hang out with their possible step parent as well as with one another is a step in the right direction.

Do you believe the two will tie the knot in the near future?