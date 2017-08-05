FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
alex rodriguez meghan markle britney spears angelina jolie hilary duff MacKenzie Mauzy ben affleck kristen stewart blake shelton jennifer garner Julia Stiles halle berry darren aronofsky billie lourd blac chyna blake lively ryan reynolds elizabeth hurley drake bell Malika Haqq jennifer lopez amal clooney george clooney
Home » Hollywood

Family Day! Jennifer Lopez Attends Game With Her And Alex Rodriguez’s Kids And Shows Off On Social Media!

Nick Markus Posted On 08/05/2017
0
0


jennifer lopezSource: people.com

Jennifer Lopez knows how to spend enjoyable family weekends like no other! Today, the 48-year-old star took her twins as well as her boyfriend’s children to the Mets vs. Dodgers game.

The sports event took place at City Field in Queens, and it is safe to say, Emme, Max, Ella, and Natasha had the time of their lives with Lopez.

jennifer lopez and the kidsSource: instagram.com

However, while the big family was watching the game and cheering on, one member was missing – Alex Rodriguez was actually covering the exciting game for Fox Sports.

As fans who follow the pair on their social media platforms may be aware, it is not an odd thing for them to share a lot of family moments.

Even today, Lopez took to Instagram to post a story of the fun day with the kids, saying: ‘So, here we are at Citi Field. We are having a family day with all the kiddies and grandma.’

jennifer_lopez_max_instagramSource: instagram.com

The multi-talented star also posted an adorable photo showing the kids cuddling Rodriguez, earlier this week.

It looks like Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are able to overcome any obstacle in their relationship and be happy in each other’s company.

In fact, the man was involved in a monster cheating scandal not too long ago, but despite that, his romance with Lopez is just getting stronger by the day.

Besides, all of these cute family moments with each other’s kids all over social media seem to suggest that they are ready for a bigger commitment very soon.

Getting the kids to hang out with their possible step parent as well as with one another is a step in the right direction.

Advertisement

Do you believe the two will tie the knot in the near future?

Post Views: 0

Read more about alex rodriguez jennifer lopez

Advertisement

You may also like
Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Workout Routine – Here’s The Star’s Secret To Staying Young
08/04/2017
How Alex Rodriguez Changed His Life From Doping Scandals To Rocking Out With Jennifer Lopez
08/02/2017
Big Happy Family! Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Bond With Each Other’s Kids Despite Cheating Scandal
07/29/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *