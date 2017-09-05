Family Civil Liberties Union Slams Jay-Z For Neglecting His Alleged Love Child And Causing Him ‘Emotional Distress’

Rymir Sattherthwaite is apparently in a lot of emotional pain due to the nasty paternity trial. We have learned that rapper Jay Z’s legal war against his alleged 23-year-old love child has attracted the attention of certain organizations.

The Family Civil Liberties Union decided to slam both the rapper and his wife Beyonce while supporting Rymir.

‘It’s very good to hear that Jay Z and Beyonce’s twins made it home safely and that the new parents can spend the entire summer recuperating with their new family. But, there is still someone suffering emotionally because of their actions of non-cooperation which affects other families at large. Just imagine, a young boy like Jay Z growing without his father, and the effects it can have on the community and one’s self-image,’ spokesperson Dr. Sharon McClain stated.

McClain went on to say that FCLU as an organization, is utterly shocked by the fact that Jay Z and Beyonce can live happy lives with their kids without caring in the slightest for the other alleged offspring, and completely neglecting him, especially when they’re supposed to be role models.

The spokesperson also expressed the organization’s undying support towards people like Rymir who have not been treated fairly by the justice system.

You may already know that it took years of fighting with various courts until the 23-year-old, whose mom Wanda had an affair with Jay before he was famous, was granted a trial date.

The trial is set to take place on December 23, 2018.

The date is still quite far away, and in the meantime, Rymir is suffering the emotional consequences of not being treated as a member of the family by his own father.

Do you believe Jay Z should take a paternity test to clear things up once and for all?