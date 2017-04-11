Familial Trouble! Gordon Ramsay’s Father Arrested For Hacking!

Gordon Ramsay’s father-in-law has got himself into quite the predicament!

Christoper Hutcheson, 68, admitted to hacking the celebrity chef’s computer. The 68-year-old man pleaded guilty to the offense in court.

Hutcheson – who probably isn’t invited to family dinners now – and his son and daughter, were in charge of Ramsay’s business for 12 years. Christopher was chief-in-command in the business alongside the foul-mouthed chef.

After Ramsay had cut ties with the family member, it cost him $2 million to remove his legal obligations to his father-in-law.

Hutcheson, as well as his three children, Adam, Orlanda, and Chris Junior, were all charged with conspiring to cause a computer to access programs and data without authority.

The 4 family members were charged in an alleged plot to hack the computer system at Gordon Ramsay Holdings Limited between the period of October 23rd, 2010, and March 31st of 2011.

Judge Gerald Gordon was overseeing the case and everyone charged with the offense pleaded guilty with the exception of Ms. Butland, who denied the charge.

Tana Ramsay has been married to the celebrity chef for 21 years and hasn’t spoken to her family since her wedding.

A Police spokesman said, “the charges follow allegations that between October 23, 2010, and March 3rd, 2011, they conspired together to cause a computer to access programs and data held in any computer with authority.”

This news just came out after Gordon Ramsay said he wouldn’t be giving any portion of his $60 million fortune to his children. Some fans have been speculating that maybe the infamous chef has a rough relationship with his family.

Either way, Ramsay is one of the most, or if not the most successful chefs in the world. In 2015, Forbes magazine listed him as the 21st highest earning celebrity in the world.