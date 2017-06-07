Fake News On Kim Kardashian, Uncovered! She Is NOT Suffering An ‘Epic Meltdown’ Over Her Cellulite, As Previously Reported; Check Out All The Details!

Kim Kardashian is not suffering or having a nervous breakdown over having cellulite on her backside as reported in some ridiculous tabloid news. A so-called source told OK! Magazine that the star is in tears over this situation and she is about tho hit depression over her excess weight. Things couldn’t be further from the truth!

The alleged insider said that Kim’s cellulite is causing a major crisis in her life.

‘She was the first to admit to battling cellulite, but over the past few months, it’s cropped up everywhere! She’s wondering if it’s her diet, even though she’s obsessively healthy with what she eats. She has already booked in for her favorite cellulite laser treatment, Velashape, and some Coolsculpting. She’s determined to have a butt and thighs as smooth as her photoshopped selfies.’

The truth is that she is not at all on the verge of depression over having some cellulite on her body despite these ridiculous tabloid reports.

This whole story involves some photos that the paparazzi took back in April of the reality star’s nearly bare butt on display in a very slim bikini at a time when she was vacationing in Mexico.

After these pics had made their rounds all over the online zone, more individuals started to body-shame Kim, and they kept insisting that her backside looked fatter than it does when she posts her Instagram selfies.

Check out the video from TMZ Live to go through all the details of the body-shaming.

The seemingly phony and dubious source who addressed the OK! magazine also stated that Kim has become obsessed by the subject and about what she eats.

According to Gossip Cop magazine which is well-known for de-conspiring phony news, a trustworthy source who really is close to the star has spoken to the magazine about the situation to set things straight.

Kim doesn’t have a ‘meltdown’ regarding her figure, and in fact just shortly after the photos appeared and managed to make their way online, Kim tweeted that she is just sitting at the beach with her flawless body.

What’s even more important is the fact that Kim is known for being extremely comfortable with her body just the way it is. In conclusion, Kim’s fans shouldn’t be worried about her getting depressed because she is doing just fine.