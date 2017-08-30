Fake News Alert! Brad Pitt May Have Just Apologized To Jennifer Aniston For His Affair With Angelina Jolie And She ‘Broke Down’ In Tears

There are lots of fake news and invented rumors, so these days, it’s best to check everything you hear as good as you can. According to In Touch, Jennifer Aniston ‘broke down’ in tears after Brad Pitt has recently ‘apologized’ for everything that he ‘put her through’ including leaving her for Angelina Jolie.

The magazine notes Aniston felt ‘vindication’ and like a ‘two-ton weight of sadness and regret had been lifted’ after Pitt ‘made amends.’

A post shared by Brad Pitt ️️️ (@bradpittoficial) on Dec 12, 2015 at 9:47am PST

Well, it looks like, Jennifer Aniston did not ‘break down’ over Brad Pitt, nor did he make a ‘love confession’ to his ex-wife. Gossip Cop can exclusively bust the false tabloid cover story.

The new cover of In Touch dramatically announced, ‘Jen Breaks Down Over Brad: Overwhelmed By His Love Confession.’

The same ‘breaks down’ headline is featured inside the issue, where the tabloid contends, ‘Jennifer Aniston dissolves into tears as Brad Pitt pours his heart out to her.’

According to the article, Brad contacted the Friends star last week.

‘Brad is in the middle of the fight of his life, and Jen is dealing with a marriage in which she’s increasingly being left behind… Memories began rolling around in his mind, and that’s when he decided to reach out. What happened next stunned them both, and ended with Jen in tears,’ claims the gossip magazine.

A so-called source is then quoted as saying, ‘He’s been determined to apologize for everything he put her through, and that’s exactly what we did.’

The so-called insider continues, ‘It was the most intimate conversation Brad and Jen have ever had. Jen was overcome with emotion. All the hurt feelings and resentment she had suppressed for years came flooding to the surface, and she broke down in tears.’

In fact, a rep for Aniston stated to Gossip Cop that the cover story is a complete fabrication. Of course, fabrications are somewhat commonplace for the magazine, mainly because back in April, for instance, In Touch also invented a story about Pitt and Aniston starring in a movie together.