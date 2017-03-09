Faith Evans And Diddy Remember the Notorius B.I.G., On The Rapper’s 20th Death Anniversary

Rap music lost one of its biggest names 20 years ago when Notorious B.I.G. was killed in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles, on March 9, 1997. Christopher Wallace, by his real name, was only 24-years old but managed to become a legend, one who is idolized even today.

To honor his legacy, B.I.G.’s friend, Sean “Diddy” Combs, and the rapper’s widow, Faith Evans, continue to remind fans to celebrate his life by listening to his music.

Biggie’s death remains one of the most high-profile moments in music history after the rapper was shot down as he was leaving a music industry party at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, 20 years ago. Faith Evans often declared that she does not have closure, but B.I.G’s voice will live on via a new record she is releasing out to honor his memory, a statement that his legacy will last forever.

B.I.G.’s former partner and friend, Diddy, posted a video on Instagram on Thursday, reminding everyone what a great performer Notorious was. He added a video montage of Biggie rapping in his music videos and goofing around, encouraging people to celebrate his life through music.

20 years ago today we lost the greatest rapper of all time, The Notorious B.I.G. We’re celebrating his life through his music and through his legacy today. I want everyone to get involved and rap your favorite Biggie verse, tag me and use the hashtag #WeMissYouBIG @badboyent A post shared by DIDDY (@diddy) on Mar 8, 2017 at 9:00pm PST

Diddy also recalled the first time he met Biggie, a moment so special to him. He remembered how he invited Notorious at a Soul Food restaurant in Harlem to discuss music business, and the rapper was so nervous that he couldn’t eat and talked very little. That’s how much it meant to him, recalls the 47-years old producer.

Biggie and Evans had a son, Christopher Jordan “CJ” Wallace, who is now 20-years old. Two months after the rapper’s death, Faith, Diddy and 112 released “I’ll Be Missing You,”, a song in B.I.G’s memory, which samples The Police’s “Every Breath You Take.”