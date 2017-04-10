Fadi Fawaz To Be Kicked Out Of George Michael’s Home By His Family! – “He’s A Gold-Digger!”

It’s been only a little over a week since George Michael’s lover, Fadi Fawaz showed up to the star’s funeral despite being shunned by the family. They made it very clear they didn’t want him there but he still came and now, they are taking the next step to snub the photographer.

According to new reports, the star’s relatives have decided to kick Fawaz out of Michael’s Regent’s Park home! They also plan to put it on sale as soon as possible, including the Oxfordshire mansion where he died.

One insider has revealed that Fadi will be really sad to leave the home as it holds many wonderful moments with the Wham! star.

However, even though “the news is devastating he won’t want to make any issue of it with George’s family if that’s what they decide to do.”

We are certainly not surprised that Fawaz wants to keep a low profile and not create a scene because for three months he was at the center of attention while everybody was waiting for the autopsy report.

According to him, he hated the negativity surrounding their relationship and the blame it was put on him with no proof whatsoever.

But the photographer continues to leave a sour taste in the family’s mouth.

“They know what he is, and everyone basically thinks he’s a gold-digger,” said Michael’s friend Andros Georgiou.

The two were so close he used to call him cousin despite not actually being blood-related.

“Fadi was not really his boyfriend. No one has spoken to him and he just seems to be getting on with his life. It makes my stomach turn,” added Georgiou.

Meanwhile, new reports have revealed that Fawaz has been offered multiple book deals that are sure to bring him millions!