FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
fadi fawaz janet jackson george michael ed sheeran nicki minaj chris brown rihanna mel b Remy Ma harry styles avril lavigne danielle brown blake shelton Carrie Underwood taylor swift stephen belafonte meek mill miranda lambert drake gwen stefani beyonce
Home » Music

Fadi Fawaz To Be Kicked Out Of George Michael’s Home By His Family! – “He’s A Gold-Digger!”

Nick Markus Posted On 04/10/2017
0
0


george michael fadi fawazSource: voici.fr

It’s been only a little over a week since George Michael’s lover, Fadi Fawaz showed up to the star’s funeral despite being shunned by the family. They made it very clear they didn’t want him there but he still came and now, they are taking the next step to snub the photographer.

According to new reports, the star’s relatives have decided to kick Fawaz out of Michael’s Regent’s Park home! They also plan to put it on sale as soon as possible, including the Oxfordshire mansion where he died.

One insider has revealed that Fadi will be really sad to leave the home as it holds many wonderful moments with the Wham! star.

However, even though “the news is devastating he won’t want to make any issue of it with George’s family if that’s what they decide to do.”

We are certainly not surprised that Fawaz wants to keep a low profile and not create a scene because for three months he was at the center of attention while everybody was waiting for the autopsy report.

According to him, he hated the negativity surrounding their relationship and the blame it was put on him with no proof whatsoever.

But the photographer continues to leave a sour taste in the family’s mouth.

“They know what he is, and everyone basically thinks he’s a gold-digger,” said Michael’s friend Andros Georgiou.

The two were so close he used to call him cousin despite not actually being blood-related.

“Fadi was not really his boyfriend. No one has spoken to him and he just seems to be getting on with his life. It makes my stomach turn,” added Georgiou.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, new reports have revealed that Fawaz has been offered multiple book deals that are sure to bring him millions!

Post Views: 0


Read more about fadi fawaz george michael

You may also like
Fadi Fawaz Offered Multiple £1 Million Deals To Write Book About George Michael’s Final Days!
04/09/2017
Fadi Fawaz’s Cryptic Posts Start Speculations George Michael Was Already Buried!
03/28/2017
George Michael Knew He Was Going To Die Soon, Says His Physician
03/20/2017
Advertisement

Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *