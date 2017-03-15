Fadi Fawaz Receives Letter Of Apology From George Michael’s Family!

Fadi Fawaz has finally received the apologies he deserved from George Michael’s family!

Celebrity Insider readers already know that the late star’s family planned to ban Fawaz from the burial service because of their suspicions that the mourning lover had something to do with the unexpected passing of Michael.

After the family excluded Fawaz from the funeral plans, the star’s lover was out of the loop and he claimed he knew nothing about where or when it would take place.

It is believed that the late star has been either buried in secret yesterday or will be buried in one of the following days. As of last week, Fawaz is yet to receive an invitation to the ceremony.

But Fawaz posted online: “Finally something nice x,” referring to the fact that he received a letter from one of George’s family members.

“We can clearly see from this photo the love that George had for Fadi, sorry to say that some of us including myself were judgemental and maybe cruel to George’s lover Fadi and that surely must upset George’s soul very much,” the apology letter started.

“We are all different, every one of us grieves differently.”

“Some go into shock some into disbelief and others into denial, our cruel comments and hurtful feelings and thoughts towards Fadi did not help him to grieve peacefully, and from day one if George could see what Fadi went through emotionally from the newspapers or the social media he would have come back to right the wrong.”

Fadi seemed pleased with the apologies he has so long waited for.