Fadi Fawaz Denies Being Banned From Attending George Michael’s Funeral

George Michael’s boyfriend Fadi Fawaz has recently took to Twitter to explain that he will actually be present at his beloved late lover’s funeral, denying the reports that claimed he was dis-invited by Michael’s family.

“Let me make it clear that I’M NOT BANNED TO GO TO THE FUNERAL none of it is true, ITS NOT TRUE, NOT TRUE NOT TRUE NOT TRUE,” he told his followers on Saturday.

As you may already know, Fawaz was in fact the one who found the legend dead in his bed on Christmas day and ever since, he has been caught in a whirlpool of suspicion and gossip regarding what actually happened between them leading to the faithful day.

Fadi also posted a photo featuring the pop star kissing him on the head lovingly, simply captioning it: “This image says it all.”

According to Michael’s childhood friend Andros Georgiou, Fawaz is “not welcome” at the ceremony.

“Heaven help him if he turned up. Fadi has not been invited to the funeral — the family hate him,” said the close friend, who although is not biologically related to Michael, they used to call each other ‘cousin’.

Furthermore, Georgiou also slammed Fawaz over his 911 call after he discovered the singer was not waking up.

Fawaz, who has said he slept in his car outside the singer’s home in Goring, Oxfordshire, on Christmas Eve, told the 911 operator, “He’s cold and blue,” upon entering the house in the morning and discovering his lifeless body.

After trying to wake him up for about an hour, Fawaz decided to call 911.

“He’s very stiff,” Michael’s boyfriend told the emergency dispatcher.

The police has questioned Fawaz multiple times since George Michael passed away but the conclusion they reached is that there was no foul play on his end.