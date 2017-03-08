Fadi Fawaz Attacks Those Who Suspected Him After George Michael COD Is Revealed

George Michael‘s lover Fadi Fawaz has decided to rub it in all the haters’ faces after it was revealed that Michael’s tragic death was a result of natural causes and not of foul play as many were speculating.

Recently, the coroner revealed that the 53 years old late singer passed away because he was suffering from a heart disease and a fatty liver. After the news had broken out, the speculations that Fadi had anything to do with the death of the legend were proved unlikely.

A lot of fans of George Michael were shocked by the singer’s sudden passing on Christmas day, and so many through Fawaz was somehow involved and that he knew a lot more about what happened to his lover than he was letting on.

“The truth is out,” Fawaz tweeted after the COD was released. The mourning lover posted a picture of him and Michael cuddling.

About an hour after the first tweet, Fawaz decided to throw some shade at all of those people who accused him of being involved in the death of his boyfriend, taking revenge for all the bad publicity he’s been getting ever since George Michael died.

He started by referring to the 911 call he made after discovering Michael’s body.

“All the nasty comments, press and 999 [British version of 911] were very cruel and unnecessary whatsoever, Now I hope to receive some real LOVE,” he wrote.

Darren Salter, the senior coroner for Oxfordshire, said that Michael died of “dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver.”

Salter has finally closed the case after months of tests.

“The investigation is being discontinued and there is no need for an inquest or any further inquiries.”