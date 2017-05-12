Ex’s Mother Fights Jim Carrey’s Request For Medical Records In Wrongful Death Suit!

Jim Carrey is stuck in a never-ending war with the mother of his late ex-girlfriend. The grieving woman has once again blasted the actor in the ongoing wrongful death lawsuit, blaming him for the daughter’s death.

Advertisement

New reports have revealed that she has demanded the judge to shut down Jim’s subpoenas over medical records.

As fans may remember, Brigid Sweetman, the mother of Cathriona White has sued the actor in a wrongful death case, accusing Jim Carrey of giving her daughter multiple STDs while they were still together.

Sweetman claimed his “fixers” helped tremendously in keeping the woman silent about what she was going through.

In addition, they allegedly caused her severe emotional distress and finally led to her overdosing on Ambien, Percocet, and Propranolol.

The pained mother also explained that the drugs that led to her daughter’s shocking passing were provided by Carrey.

Sweetman sued in hopes of getting general damages, funeral and burial expenses and punitive damages.

Carrey has vehemently denied the accusations and claimed that he never gave his ex the prescription drugs but that she was the one who stole them.

Aside from the mother, White’s estranged husband, Mark Burton also sued the actor, and the judge combined the two cases.

Now, the mother and son-in-law team demanded the judge reject subpoenas Carrey filed, trying to obtain White’s medical records.

In an effort to defend himself, Jim Carrey requested his ex’s medical records from December 2011 to September 2015.

The mother and the estranged husband have argued that the subpoenas go against White’s privacy, physician-patient privilege, and psychotherapist-patient privilege.

Advertisement

Do you think Jim Carrey should be allowed to obtain the medical documents?