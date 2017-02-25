Exposed! Hillary Clinton Linked To Shady Firearms Manufacturing Company!

Although the Presidential campaign is over, Hillary Clinton’s scandals keep pouring in!

Advertisement

Recently, it was revealed that the politician took money from a weapon manufacturer – the same one which had a $418 million deal on the last day of the Obama Administration!

According to a new investigation, Clinton is linked to L3 Technologies, a firearms manufacturer that recently won a huge deal to provide more than a dozen warplanes to Kenya.

As it turns out, L3 Technologies has been an established donor for Clinton since 2005!

In January of this year, it was decided that L3 Technologies will provide 12 warplanes and two trainer planes, as well as different “services” for missions against the terrorist group Al-Shabaab.

What is extremely shady is the fact that the deal went through despite the fact that another arms company owned by a war veteran submitted a bid for $180 million.

Furthermore, according to reports, L3 has never before produced the sort of planes involved in the deal while the other company has made warplanes for years!

Now, more than a few politicians, both Republicans and Democrats have called for a Congressional investigation.

“My office has received credible allegations of faulty contracting practices, fraud, and unfair treatment surrounding this sale,” said North Carolina Republican congressman Ted Budd.

Now, the investigation has uncovered the involvement of many politicians, one of them being Hillary Clinton.

Other Democratic leaders linked to L3 are Adam Smith, as well as the late Ted Kennedy and his son, Patrick.

According to uncovered records, between 2004 and 2010, L3 donated $17,000 to the Kennedys and to Kerry.

What do you think about these shocking new reports? Do you believe Hillary Clinton is involved or is it all just a misunderstanding?

Advertisement

Let us know in the comment section below!