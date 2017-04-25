FREE NEWSLETTER
Expecting A Baby? Blake Shelton Opens Up About Gwen Stefani’s Pregnancy Rumors!

Nick Markus Posted On 04/25/2017
blake shelton gwen stefani 2Source: etonline.com

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been at the center of numerous marriage and pregnancy speculations ever since they officially confirmed their relationship but until now, they remained quiet on the validity of the news.

But now, Blake has finally opened up about the truth regarding his romance with Gwen Stefani, in hopes they will stop making headlines.

Furthermore, the country singer claimed nowadays they ignore the fake reports and are pretty much numb to them.

“Any time you see a story about us, it’s either that it’s a fake relationship or that we’re already married,” Shelton stated. “Or we’re gonna get married, or she’s on her second set of twins.”

He also mentioned the fact that there are also articles about the fact that he eats meat behind her back because she is vegan but the man claimed she is very aware he consumes meat.

@nbcthevoice #lives gx

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on

A lot of reports talked about Gwen being pregnant in four months with twins and made it seem like the singer was very excited and emotional about it. But none of it is true! Stefani is not expecting!

Some claimed the couple was expecting twin daughters which was a miracle considering they have been struggling for a long time to have a little girl. That news date from last summer so if that was true they would have been parents already!

Another report claimed Gwen wants to break up with Blake because they have different lifestyles but is ashamed to end it too fast with the country crooner considering they started dating very soon after her marriage ended.

Despite the rumors, Blake and Gwen are still going strong and he knows how to make fun of the fake news, just like his ex did, when speculations about her having a baby with Blake started going around too.

“Wow! I just read the headline! ‘We are having a baby’ yay! @blakeshelton we’re getting a new puppy? :)” Lambert tweeted.

We are glad Blake has decided to open up more about his private life with Gwen Stefani rather than letting all of the speculations take stage and cover up the truth.

