FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
kate middleton prince william blake shelton kylie jenner Blake Griffin angelina jolie bernice burgos kourtney kardashian brad pitt jennifer lopez pippa middleton kelly ripa bobby flay beyonce kendall jenner lady gaga khloe kardashian drake princess diana alex rodriguez lamar odom justin bieber chris brown
Home » Lifestyle

Exactly When Are Kate Middleton And Prince William Expecting Baby No 3? Due Date Details Revealed

Suzy Kerr Posted On 09/05/2017
0
2 Views
0


Exactly When Are Kate Middleton And Prince William Expecting Baby No 3? Due Date Details RevealedSource: Hello

As most of you already know The Royal family has announced that Prince William and Kate Middleton are expecting their third child! Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, will have a new sibling in the Spring of 2018, according to estimates. The pregnancy announcement did not include a due date and it appears the Duchess of Cambridge is not even 12 weeks pregnant yet.

Kensington Palace said: “Their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that the Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child. The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news. As with her previous two pregnancies, the Duchess is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum. Her royal highness will no longer carry out her planned engagement at the Hornsey Road Children’s Centre in London today. The Duchess is being cared for at Kensington Palace.”

Hyperemesis Gravidarum is an extreme form of morning sickness that requires hydration and medication. It often arrives between week four and seven of pregnancy. However, it can begin at anytime up to twelve weeks. According to the source,  it is because of this condition, which caused her to cancel her plans, that the announcement came early.

Her other two pregnancies were announced early because of the same condition.

So, it seems there is an 8-week window for a possible due date. Sometime in April or May of 2018 is the most likely time.

The new royal baby will be fifth in line for the crown, just behind Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte. Prince Harry gets knocked down to sixth.

If the baby is a boy, it will be the first time the new rules to remove male primogeniture will be followed. This means he can’t jump ahead of Charlotte in the line for the throne.

For her previous two deliveries, the Duchess used a private delivery suite in the Lindo wing at St. Mary’s Hospital. She is expected to return there for the delivery of her third as well.

Superfans have been known to camp outside of the hospital weeks in advance, with the hope of seeing the newest member of the Royal family, and to wish them well.

Advertisement

Prince William and Kate Middleton have not confirmed a due date at this time.

Post Views: 2

Read more about kate middleton prince william royal family

Advertisement

You may also like
Meghan Markle Finally Breaks Her Silence On Romance With Prince Harry: ‘We’re Two People Who Are Really Happy And In Love’
09/05/2017
Prince William Makes First Public Appearance Since Kate Middleton Pregnancy News, Says ‘There’s Not Much Sleep Going On’
09/05/2017
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Reportedly Engaged! How And When They Are Planning To Announce It
09/05/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *