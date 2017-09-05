Exactly When Are Kate Middleton And Prince William Expecting Baby No 3? Due Date Details Revealed

As most of you already know The Royal family has announced that Prince William and Kate Middleton are expecting their third child! Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, will have a new sibling in the Spring of 2018, according to estimates. The pregnancy announcement did not include a due date and it appears the Duchess of Cambridge is not even 12 weeks pregnant yet.

Kensington Palace said: “Their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that the Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child. The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news. As with her previous two pregnancies, the Duchess is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum. Her royal highness will no longer carry out her planned engagement at the Hornsey Road Children’s Centre in London today. The Duchess is being cared for at Kensington Palace.”

Hyperemesis Gravidarum is an extreme form of morning sickness that requires hydration and medication. It often arrives between week four and seven of pregnancy. However, it can begin at anytime up to twelve weeks. According to the source, it is because of this condition, which caused her to cancel her plans, that the announcement came early.

Her other two pregnancies were announced early because of the same condition.

So, it seems there is an 8-week window for a possible due date. Sometime in April or May of 2018 is the most likely time.

The new royal baby will be fifth in line for the crown, just behind Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte. Prince Harry gets knocked down to sixth.

If the baby is a boy, it will be the first time the new rules to remove male primogeniture will be followed. This means he can’t jump ahead of Charlotte in the line for the throne.

For her previous two deliveries, the Duchess used a private delivery suite in the Lindo wing at St. Mary’s Hospital. She is expected to return there for the delivery of her third as well.

Superfans have been known to camp outside of the hospital weeks in advance, with the hope of seeing the newest member of the Royal family, and to wish them well.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have not confirmed a due date at this time.