Ex-Wife Of Tyrese Gibson Wants A Court-Ordered Mental Evaluation Of Tyrese Gibson

Norma Mitchell Gibson, Tyrese’s ex-wife, went to the courts recently to have the actor undergo a mental evaluation due to his social media outbursts.

In a report from TMZ, Aleen Khanjian – the lawyer for Norma – established the man’s psychological state as it relates to the upcoming child support case.

Khanjian claims that Tyrese must have a “mental illness.” At the moment, Gibson is in trouble for violating a restraining order against him levied by his ex-wife.

His transgression was he talked about their 10-year-old daughter on social media. As you may already know, Tyrese blamed the company responsible for manufacturing the medicine prescribed to him by his doctor.

The medication in question is Rexulti, a pharmaceutical used for schizophrenia. Despite Norma Mitchell Gibson’s accusations of poor mental health, the judge handling the case has not yet ordered an evaluation.

As you may already know, Gibson found himself in serious trouble with the courts recently when his wife alleged that he was physically and mentally abusive to their ten-year-old daughter, Shayla.

Norma claimed that her ex-husband grabbed Shayla and beat her with her own arm after going against the wishes of Tyrese and taking money from her piggy bank.

Furthermore, Gibson criticized Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently on social media for greenlighting an upcoming production based on Johnson’s character, Hobbs, in the Fast and Furious franchise.

Advertisement

Gibson claimed that The Rock is trying to make the whole series about himself, rather than being a “team player.” Tyrese frequently claims the Fast and Furious cast and crew are like “family.” However, it’s unlikely Dwayne feels the same considering the amount of hate send toward him by Tyrese.