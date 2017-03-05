Ex Scientologist Leah Remini Accused Of Revealing Danny Masterson’s Past Abuse

According to reports, anti-Scientology activist, Leah Remini has been accused of revealing Danny Masterson‘s rape allegations to the public.

Advertisement

It has been confirmed that, after three women made sexual assault claims against That 70s Show star Danny Masterson, the Los Angeles Police Departments started investigating the matter.

A representative for the actor revealed that he believes Remini was the one who influenced the accusers to come forward in order to promote her documentary series on Scientology.

“Based on reading the anti-Scientology blog that posted this story, these false allegations appear to be motivated to boost Leah Remini’s anti-Scientology television series since [the accuser] only came forward after connecting with Leah Remini,” the representative stated.

Tony Ortega of The Underground Bunker was the one who provided the evidence that Masterson was the subject of sexual assault accusations back in the early 2000s.

According to the police reports, one of the accusers who filed the abuse complaint in 2016 stated that the incident occurred in 2001. The two had been living together for six years at that point.

The victim “went to bed and when she woke up [she] was bleeding from her anus,” the report read.

Furthermore, when “confronted [Masterson allegedly] laughed at her and told her he had sex with her anus.”

The sexual aggression case against Masterson resurfaced after Remini influenced the said victim as well as another to come forward and talk about their claims.

“We are aware of” the existence of rape allegations against Masterson, a representative for the star revealed.

Advertisement

“The alleged incident occurred in the middle of their six year relationship, after which she continued to be his longtime girlfriend,” the rep stated, adding that “We are aware also that approximately 14 years ago a woman referred to in the blog made allegations of sexual assault and the LAPD interviewed numerous witnesses and determined the claim had no merit.”