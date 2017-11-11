Ex-Frontman Of Faith No More Chuck Mosley Dies At The Age Of 57

The former vocalist of Faith No More – a band most popular during the late 1980’s and early 1990’s – died on Thursday at the age of 57. The band’s first hit was in 1987 with, “We Care A Lot.”

Members of FNM fired him due to his “increasingly erratic behavior” including getting into fights with their roadie and becoming too intoxicated.

After he lost his job as the vocalist for the group, he toured with the legendary punk-rock band, Bad Brains, in the early 1990’s. He went on to create several solo projects and made a handful of guest appearances with Faith No More, including their reunion in 2009.

In a statement released by the remaining members of the rock group they stated, “after a long period of sobriety,” Charles Henry Mosley the Third lost his life due to addiction.

The band revealed his cause of death as a “reminder” to others out there who are struggling with drug and substance abuse.

Furthermore, their statement described the depth of his career while commemorating his contribution to rock music history. Faith No More was considered to be one of the pioneering alternative rock bands of the late 1980’s and early 1990’s.

As for his family, the singer is survived by his long-term partner, Pip Logan, as well as his daughters named Erica and Sophie.

Chuck had a grandson as well by the name of Wolfgang Logan Mosley. The family intends to accept donations for funeral expenses.

To this day, their album, Angel Dust, goes down in history as one of the most significant records of all time according to Rolling Stone Magazine.

Their other frontman, Mike Patton, went on to score soundtracks to films including the Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes movie, The Place Beyond The Pines, starring Gosling, Mendes, Bradley Cooper, and Ray Liotta.