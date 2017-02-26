Everything You Need To Know About Scheana Shay’s New Man!

Earlier this month, Scheana Shay confirmed that she is, indeed dating Robert Parks Valletta.

Advertisement

Despite her public confession, the followers of the Vandepump Rules star are still in the dark regarding her new man and are eager to find out more about the actor.

Well, here it is! Everything you wanted to know about Robert Parks Valletta!

First of all, he is 35 year old and he is a self proclaimed “famous hand model, whose career was shattered by a freak thumb wrestling accident.”

That is actually surprisingly interesting.

Take me back to @laracingx. One of the most amazing days I've had in a long time. #adventure #racing🏁 #needforspeed A post shared by Robert Parks Valletta (@robsvalletta) on Feb 20, 2017 at 1:52pm PST

Furthermore, Valletta is also a producer, host and actor based in Los Angeles.

If you looked at his picture and wondered where you’ve seen him before, it is very possible that you recognized him from Young and the Restless and Days of Our Lives.

Such an amazing business and loved shooting with these three. #filming #tea #la #bts A post shared by Robert Parks Valletta (@robsvalletta) on Jan 24, 2017 at 12:50pm PST

In the present, he is a host of CBS show, This Is LA. Aside from his hosting gig, Valletta is also starring in the audio drama, Bronzeville.

Whistle while you work. #cabo A post shared by Robert Parks Valletta (@robsvalletta) on Oct 29, 2016 at 1:53pm PDT

His sister, Amber Valletta is also a model and actress. She starred alongside Will Smith in Hitch.

Aside from Amber, Valetta also has another sister, Britany and one brother, Thomas. https://www.instagram.com/p/BObeLNShdsE/

Robert Parks Valletta and Scheana Shay have been dating ever since she filed for a divorce from her now, ex, Mike Shay.

The new couple were recently spotted hanging out and cozying up to each other at Universal Studios.

Furthermore, she also openly called him her boyfriend in front of her friends present at the event.

They are allegedly so close that she spent the winter holidays with him and his family.

Christmas parties with your family is what makes the holidays special. #lovemytribe #crew #holidays #xmas A post shared by Robert Parks Valletta (@robsvalletta) on Dec 14, 2016 at 3:00pm PST

What do you think of Scheana’s new man?

Advertisement

Let us know in the comment section below!