Everything You Need To Know About Scheana Shay’s New Man!

Earlier this month, Scheana Shay confirmed that she is, indeed dating Robert Parks Valletta.
Despite her public confession, the followers of the Vandepump Rules star are still in the dark regarding her new man and are eager to find out more about the actor.
Well, here it is! Everything you wanted to know about Robert Parks Valletta!
First of all, he is 35 year old and he is a self proclaimed “famous hand model, whose career was shattered by a freak thumb wrestling accident.”
That is actually surprisingly interesting.
Furthermore, Valletta is also a producer, host and actor based in Los Angeles.
If you looked at his picture and wondered where you’ve seen him before, it is very possible that you recognized him from Young and the Restless and Days of Our Lives.
In the present, he is a host of CBS show, This Is LA. Aside from his hosting gig, Valletta is also starring in the audio drama, Bronzeville.
His sister, Amber Valletta is also a model and actress. She starred alongside Will Smith in Hitch.
Aside from Amber, Valetta also has another sister, Britany and one brother, Thomas. https://www.instagram.com/p/BObeLNShdsE/
Robert Parks Valletta and Scheana Shay have been dating ever since she filed for a divorce from her now, ex, Mike Shay.
The new couple were recently spotted hanging out and cozying up to each other at Universal Studios.
Furthermore, she also openly called him her boyfriend in front of her friends present at the event.
They are allegedly so close that she spent the winter holidays with him and his family.
What do you think of Scheana’s new man?
Let us know in the comment section below!
Leave a Reply