Everyone Hates Conor McGregor For Telling Floyd Mayweather Junior To “Dance For Me, Boy”

Floyd Mayweather Junior and Conor McGregor have been at each other’s throats recently, as the pair was involved in their joint promotional tour yesterday in Los Angeles to hype their fight in Las Vegas. The match will be one of the more controversial fights in recent memory, as Floyd Mayweather is considered to be one of the last great American boxers, and Conor is a representation of the UFC which has taken over combat sports in popularity by a long shot.

And just like everyone wanted, the pair predictably traded epic insults.

Mayweather told McGregor that he would be “going out on your face or on your back, little b***h.”

McGregor responded by telling him that he would knock out Mayweather within four rounds while taking some personal shots at the boxing legend.

He said to Mayweather, “he can’t even afford a suit anymore,” referring to Mayweather’s tax problems with the federal government.

However, just like you’ve all been waiting for, the media is now deciding to turn their match into a ‘white versus black’ scenario, interpreting McGregor’s next comment into something that it wasn’t.

Conor started shadow boxing on the stage inside of the Staples Center and yelled, “Dance for me, boy!”

Everyone on social media is now interpreting that as a “racially charged” statement for some reason, and wasn’t it predictable?

It wasn’t going to take long for the media and social media users to decide that Conor is a racist.

And while Mayweather Senior didn’t think the comments were racist, a lot of social media users disagreed.

Doesn't make me racist but you just want to make it a race thing — George Rogers (@Gidge98) July 12, 2017

People on Twitter are saying that his remarks were discriminatory and problematic, while others are saying it was merely a verbal sparring match between the two fighters. What do our readers think of the comment? Was it a “racist” statement? Or were the two fighters just saying whatever they can to garner a reaction?