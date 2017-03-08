Every Day Is International Woman’s Day For Ryan Gosling And Wife Eva Mendes

Ryan Gosling, Canadian actor and musician most popular for his starring role in “The Notebook” (2004) reportedly shows his gratitude, love, and appreciation for his adoring wife and American actress Eva Mendes every day.

As many fans of both Gosling and Mendes may have noticed, Mendes is often not present for award ceremonies or frequently seen out and about with her husband in comparison to other stars.

So, why is this? According to an interview, Mendes told Shape Magazine recently that she “loves being home,” and much more prefers bonding with their two daughters instead.

In fact, the couple has an 11-month-old named Amada, and a 2-year-old named Esmeralda. Gosling and Mendes have been married since 2016, and the pair report they couldn’t be happier. The two have remained rather private with their love and family affairs and did not notify the media or public as to their marriage last year, only inviting relatives and close friends.

This past January, Gosling accepted a Golden Globe Award for outstanding performance in his recent movie “La La Land” (2016), in which he plays a Jazz pianist that falls in love with a woman named “Mia” (Emma Stone). The two, brought together and bonded by their passion face trials and tribulation throughout the movie, and has received very positive criticism from the movie enthusiast community.

During the ceremony, critics noted how enthusiastic, loving, and sincere Gosling was in expressing his appreciation and recognition of his supportive wife, Eva Mendes.

Today, the world celebrates International Woman’s Day, new to some, and familiar to others across the international community. Needless to say, this holiday has been implanted to recognize women and girls for their knowledge, skills, and contributions to the world.

Additionally, the United Nations states that this international day of recognition is designed to motivate and represent females in changing the statistics of 60% of women being without basic literacy skills, and to fight for women’s rights.

In related news, Ryan Murphy, producer of shows like “Feud” and “American Horror Story,” announced total support and alliance with International Woman’s Day by encouraging all female employees of his company to take off for the day to celebrate.