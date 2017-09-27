Evelyn Lozada Has Words For Wendy William – “Hopefully, She Will Humble Herself”

Wendy Williams finds herself at the center of controversy after reports surfaced that her man, Kevin Hunter, is cheating on her! Everyone has an opinion on the matter, including ladies from The Talk, who have thrown some subtle jabs at Evelyn Lozada who famously feuded with Wendy in the past.

Bossip sat down with Evelyn recently, who said during their chat, “at the end of the day, Wendy and I have had our words before.” Nevertheless, she doesn’t always support the things that she says, but that doesn’t mean that she doesn’t “feel for her as a woman,” because being cheated on hurts.

She added that “being betrayed like that,” and finding out your leading man has cheated is a devastating blow. Just a recap, Wendy, at one point, called Evelyn’s son with Carl Crawford “a cash register.”

Despite those cruel words, the star of the reality series, Basketball Wives, said to Bossip that she wishes her well and she hopes Wendy will “humble herself” in the future especially when it comes to talking about other peoples’ business.

With that said, some on social media have pointed out that Wendy thrives by talking smack – in fact, it’s practically her job and has made her famous.

The cheating scandal first hit the airwaves when it was reported by The Daily Mail that Kevin Hunter, 46, had cheated on Wendy with his 32-year-old massage therapist for a whopping ten years – a full decade. On Wendy’s show yesterday, Wendy claimed that everyone could “believe what (they) want,” and she continues to stand by her man. “All is well in Hunterville,” according to the talk show maven. Is it all media conjecture or did her man really cheat? It’s hard to say – stay tuned for more details.