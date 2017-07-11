Evelyn Lozada And Jennifer Williams Will Reunite On ‘Basketball Wives’ Next Week – Are They Going To Make Peace?

Evelyn Lozada and Jennifer Williams are set to reunite next week on “Basketball Wives.”

While fans are eager to see the former best friends back together again, it is impossible to know how the meeting will go.

Williams might have a warm embrace for Lozada, or they might start ripping off their hair extensions or throwing wine at each other.

When the series was launched on VH1, these two ladies were inseparable along with Tami Roman.

Of course, there was the usual shading and screaming matches over lies and jealousy.

Nonetheless, the friends were always able to work things out.

However, a degrading blog post from Williams killed the friendship for good.

It read in part: “As for the big drama with Evelyn … Let me start by saying that everything I said in that interview, I have said before and to her face in Season 2. I also feel like all the talks with Noe, Shaunie and Tami were unnecessary. I have known Evelyn for over a decade, and if she has an issue with me, she should have come straight to me. Talking to a bunch of people only instigates things and when Evelyn gets mad, she just lets it build, instead of dealing with it right away in a calm manner.”

The post continued: “The idea of me being jealous of Evelyn’s engagement is a bunch of crap, and NO I do not mess around with the same type of guys that Evelyn dates. I am just getting out of a ten-year relationship and am very cautious about who I go out with. However, I do want to say that as a friend I would never do anything intentional to hurt anyone’s feelings. Evelyn and I have been through a lot, and hopefully, we will make it over this hurdle as well. Stay tuned…”

Williams tried to defend herself by saying a staff wrote the post, but the damage was already done.

Not too long ago, Williams claimed that she wanted to be part of this season, but Lozada vetoed it.

She told Bijou Star: “Definitely not friends with her. I thought we were cordial, but not friends. I do not have any ill will, so I did not think there was still an issue.”

Last night, producer Shaunie O’Neal broke the news in a tweet that read:

I can't wait for you all to see the reunion of @iamjennifer and @EvelynLozada NEXT WEEK!!!! #basketballwives — Shaunie O'Neal (@ShaunieONeal) July 11, 2017

A happy fan said: “I hope they can work things out. I am sure they really miss each other. I am hoping to see a hug and sisterhood again.”

Another shared: “Mannnnnnnn that is going to be crazy you know them two can’t get along.”

This will be one juicy episode.