Evelyn Lozada And Jennifer Williams Reunite In Emotional ‘Basketball Wives’ Video

Jennifer Williams and Evelyn Lozada are back on “Basketball Wives, ” and they are making their fans cry – both sad and happy tears.

Those, who follow the VH1 show, had been waiting for over five years to see the former best friends have a heart-to-heart moment.

Last week, Shaunie O’Neal, the creator of the series made it happen. Williams and Lozada met on a beautiful beach and had a real exchange.

Before the meeting, Williams said: “Evelyn was evil, back in the day, but the fact that Evelyn and I do not have a relationship, it makes me sad because she and I had our separate friendship before we even met any of these other ladies.”

The mother of two confessed she had no idea how her old pal would greet her – maybe with a hug or a slap. Neither occurred.

The original “Basketball Wives” stars just sat on the sand and walked back memory lane trying to figure out what went wrong.

The conversation quickly turned emotional with Lozada bringing up the passing of Williams’ mother.

With tears in her eyes, Williams said she appreciated Lozada’s kind words and added: “Thank you for the flowers, it was so hard to tell my mom goodbye at the hospital. She gave me a kiss, and that was her goodbye.”

The pair cried together and shared a long hug.

Lozada said she is a new person in a “totally different place,” and apologized for being mean in the past.

She also admitted that her divorce and her own life were also partly responsible for their downfall.

During the conversation, the duo confessed it was not easy to reunite, and they have no idea why they stopped talking in the first place.

The chit-chat ended on a lighter note – Williams showed Lozada the funny message on her dress that read: “I only accept apologies in cash.”

While there was not a single incident that created a rift between the women, many point to the blog post that Williams wrote in 2011 where she said: “The idea of me being jealous of Evelyn’s engagement is a bunch of crap, and NO I do not mess around with the same type of guys that Evelyn dates. I am just getting out of a 10-year relationship and am very cautious about who I go out with.”

Some fans and co-stars do not believe Lozada and Williams will be able to work things out, what say you?