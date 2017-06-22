Evelyn Lozada And Jackie Christie Still Going At It As Jennifer Williams’ Return Gains Traction

As Evelyn Lozada brawls with Jackie Christie, rumors are swirling around claiming that Jennifer Williams is coming back to “Basketball Wives.”

At this point, it is unclear if Williams’ big return is good or bad for Evelyn who already has a huge mess on her hands.

In the last episodes of the hit series, there have been some nasty exchanges between Jackie and Evelyn for a long list of reasons.

However, the ladies took it to another level by dragging each other’s daughters into the fight.

In the most recently aired episodes of “Basketball Wives,” Evelyn slammed Jackie and said she was “full of s**t.”

A quick-thinking Jackie hit Evelyn back with the insult she invented – “you’ re a non-motherf*****g factor.”

The matter escalated after Evelyn brought up Jackie’s estranged daughter, TaKari, into the madness. Jackie, who seems to live by the motto “an eye for an eye,” called Evelyn’s daughter, Shaniece, a whore.

While talking to a fellow cast member, Tami Roman, Jackie had the following to say about the feud: “I did not put her kid in it. Shaniece [Evelyn’s daughter] looked very cute that night. She was a sweet girl, and I will not throw her in the middle of this.”

She went on to say: “I could be disrespectful. I ain’t like that. I never put her kid in it. I am not telling her, ‘I heard things like Shaniece is a ‘build-a-wh*re.”

It is being claimed that the young model had her assets surgically-enhanced to land a wealthy man.

Confused by the odd term, Tami explained: “Had she said that about my daughter, I’d still be pulling my foot out of her a**. Let’s just do this Jackie. Leave the kids out of it. That way we can have a good time in New York.”

Jackie went on to say that she will only talk to Evelyn if she apologizes. Tami said out loud what the world was thinking – that will never happen.

Evelyn might be in for a surprise, her former BFF, Jennifer Williams, is returning to “Basketball Wives,” according to rumors.

It was claimed Evelyn was the one who banned Jennifer from the series.

She denied the claims in a recent interview by saying: “Tami had this event and she went to the event, and one of the producers called me and said Jennifer and Tami are having a conversation how do you feel about it, kind of feeling me out. My thing to the producer was this is someone that I was really friends with for a really really long time. I am not going to talk about our relationship on the show because outside of the show I reached out to her, privately. Like I do not want to just do stuff for the show, and that was what it was.”

Are you happy to hear Jennifer is coming back? Do you think Evelyn will apologize to Jackie?